Schaeffler India supports fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schaeffler India, leading industrial and automotive supplier today, shared the details of the company's contribution towards fighting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Schaeffler India took two major initiatives in joining the support - procurement of emergency health equipment for a government-run hospital in Pune and voluntary donation of a part of salaries by employees, with the company matching an equivalent amount.

Procurement of emergency medical equipment worth Rs 6 million

Schaeffler procured and donated emergency medical equipment and essentials for a government-run hospital (Aundh hospital) in Pune city. The Aundh Hospital that specializes in treating diseases related to the respiratory system has been identified as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital by the ministry.

It is a 300-bed facility, with the allocation of 50-beds to their isolation ward to treat COVID-19 patients and ten beds to the ICU facility. The equipment and essentials provided by Schaeffler India has significantly improved its capacity to fight against COVID-19 pandemic and treatment of patients.

Donation to PM CARES Fund

In addition, employees voluntarily donated a part of their April salaries, while the company matched the amount to contribute to PM CARES fund set up by the government. The total amount contributed by employees and the company was Rs 12.70 million.

"These are difficult times and its heart wrenching to think of the daily wage earners and their plight. We were determined to contribute to the PM Care Fund as an organization. I am happy to see that each and every employee of Schaeffler India has come forward to contribute to the fund and together as an organization we have been able to support the government initiative," said Santanu Ghoshal, VP - HR and CSR, Schaeffler India.

"We feel fortunate to be able to help Aundh Hospital and would like to thank Zilla Ruganalay Aundh for giving us the opportunity to support and serve the city. Aundh hospital is doing a commendable job at treating the less privileged patients without any cost. I want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers on behalf of Schaeffler. They are the front-line fighters and this is the least we can do to support the system," he further added.

Schaeffler India has been continuously reaching out far and wide to contribute to human progress and positively touch the lives of the surrounding communities. Through their flagship CSR initiative called HOPE, which stands for Healthcare, Occupation Skills for Employability, Preservation of National Heritage, Art and Culture and Empowerment of Society.

