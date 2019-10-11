Schaeffler India's new initiative for Automotive Aftermarket

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schaeffler India's Automotive Aftermarket division announced the launch of a Mobile Training Centre which is called the REPXPERT Truck under the aegis of Schaeffler's REPXPERT service brand, in Delhi today.

The REPXPERT truck is Schaeffler India's first mobile training centre that is slated to travel to over 70 cities in India by the end of 2019. The mobile training centre is equipped with state-of-art automotive technical training facilities, products, spare parts, and repair tools as well as hands-on training materials, bringing to fore the latest in automotive technology.

A full-time trainer has been engaged for this centre, who will provide training on standard fitment practices and examining failure diagnosis of all mechanical parts, along-with facilities of effective home-tutorial videos -- making training productive and effective.

"We recognize that vehicle technology is getting more complex with passing time. Technical training plays an increasingly important role in supporting garage professionals in dealing with these challenges. We believe in providing wide range of training facilities to garages, to skill-up the existing ones and focus on skill development of the new and upcoming ones. The mobile training centre i.e. REPXPERT Truck is equipped with all engine, transmission and chassis products and tools along with professionally-trained service-personnel who will be providing hands-on-training, especially in demand in tier two and tier three cities. The training provided at the mobile training centre will not only help garages to do professional repair & fitment but also make them future ready", said Debasish Satpathy, Vice President (Automotive Aftermarket), Schaeffler India.

The mobile training facility will provide customers with various types of training across transmission, engine and the chassis system. Among our technical programs are facilities like Special Fitment Tools, Standards Fitment Practices, Failure Diagnosis, Product Demo, Tutorial Videos and the Schaeffler Product Portfolio.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

