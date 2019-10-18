Schneider Electric
Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric and NetApp collaborate to revolutionise hybrid cloud infrastructure

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:52 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its collaboration with NetApp to deliver the pre-validated Optimized Edge for NetApp HCI solution, which is built on NetApp's hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) platform and designed for enterprise, remote/branch offices, and small- to medium-sized business (SMB) spaces.
Optimized Edge for NetApp HCI combines edge computing infrastructure with an open and scalable on-premise hybrid cloud infrastructure to revolutionize the private cloud into a deployable region of customers' multi-cloud. The solution is a compatible physical infrastructure solution that is integrated, pre-engineered, and pre-validated to help organizations of all sizes reduce deployment time, accelerate time to market, and minimize on-site and remote management.
"As enterprises transform to meet the needs of today's digitally-driven world, they need the compute infrastructure necessary to support IoT applications with improved bandwidth, lower latency, and peak performance," said Jim Simonelli, Senior Vice President, Emerging Businesses, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric.
"Together, Schneider Electric and NetApp are innovating the traditional approach to hybrid cloud infrastructure to help businesses drive operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve efficiency across the enterprise," he added.
Enterprise-scale hybrid cloud capabilities take HCI to the next level
The solution offers enterprise-scale hybrid cloud capabilities that go beyond first-generation HCI limitations to help businesses transform their data centers and empower them to drive efficiencies while reducing operating costs. The latest collaboration between Schneider Electric and NetApp provides joint customers with purpose-built solutions that connect disparate data management and storage resources to drive digital transformation.
The co-innovated Optimized Edge for NetApp HCI solution allows customers to optimize and run multiple applications with guaranteed on-premise performance and independent scaling of both compute and storage resources. With Optimized Edge for NetApp HCI, customers can access data from any public, private, or hybrid cloud and streamline data management between on-premise and cloud storage.
Additional benefits include:
Flexibility to serve as a solution for any business, from enterprises to small businesses and remote offices, with efficient deployment of a complete, pretested, highly optimized, energy-efficient IT solution. It works at any scale to help reduce deployment time and accelerate time-to-market.
Simplicity delivered with vendor-neutral visibility and data-driven insights across devices. Optimized Edge for NetApp HCI is an enterprise-scale, hyper converged infrastructure that increases business agility by delivering predictable performance and simplified operations on a flexible and efficient cloud architecture.
Differentiation is delivered with expert service and remote monitoring and troubleshooting support. Optimized Edge for NetApp HCI differs from existing market definitions and is architected with independent compute, storage, and networking, allowing customers to scale based on their disaggregated end-user business demands rather than architectural limitations. In addition, the solution's efficient storage architecture is built from the ground-up to prevent data locality issues, stranding of resources, and management overhead while providing industry-leading guaranteed performance, data duplication, and data compression.
"Customers today need capabilities that will simplify infrastructure management and accelerate applications at the edge to unlock the value of their data and provide hybrid, multi-cloud solutions that drive efficiencies and reduce cost," said Brett Roscoe, Vice President, Product Management, Cloud Infrastructure Business Unit, NetApp.
"NetApp and Schneider Electric are bringing together our technology expertise to deliver optimized edge solutions that go beyond traditional hybrid cloud offerings to empower businesses to achieve new competitive advantages," he added.
Simplify infrastructure management at the edge with EcoStruxure IT
For the ability to remotely monitor and manage these many environments, Schneider Electric provides the EcoStruxure™ IT platform, which revolutionizes the way IT and data center professionals monitor and manage critical IT infrastructure on-premise, in the cloud, and at the edge. Businesses can also leverage EcoStruxure Asset Advisor - Schneider Electric's expert service bureau for 24/7 remote monitoring and troubleshooting support.
Schneider Electric and NetApp integrated edge solutions make it easy to monitor and manage edge infrastructure, so teams can focus on growing their businesses knowing that IT is not an obstacle.
For more information on Schneider Electric and NetApp's collaboration to revolutionize hyper converged infrastructure, please visit their website.
