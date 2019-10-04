Schneider Electric
Schneider Electric announces new web address and the latest features

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:28 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): To simplify website access and improve user experience on the digital channels, Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has updated its web domain.
Easier to write and to remember, the new web address ensures quicker access to Schneider Electric online platforms.
This is not a change of the brand but only of the web address. The brand, name, logo and other company information remain the same: Schneider Electric.
Together with this web address change, the Schneider Electric website brings new features, improved functionality and enriched content to help customers find information easier, understand our products and solutions and make well-informed decisions according to their needs. The new features include:
* Chat with a representative- Customer Care Representatives are available during business hours to help with answers about support, sales or detail information about our products.
* Product details page - Now you can find all the information in one place and the most popular documentation is one click away: product features, related software, 15 different formats of CAD files, high resolution images, 'How to' videos, and frequently asked technical questions.
* Product documentation - Over 150,000 technical documents in 40 languages along with our software accessible through a new powerful search engine.
* Product selectors - If you are not sure which product is right for you answer a few questions and get full configurations with all the accessories required.
* Accessories for products - Simple access to accessories and spare parts for our top offers. You can now find the related product offers for easy browsing to create a complete solution.
"We are excited to present our new web domain and our latest web features to our customers, clients, partners, media and visitors who are looking to understand Schneider Electric's products and solutions," said Bidisha Nagaraj, CMO, Schneider Electric-India.
"Our aim is to reduce complexity and improve usability and we are committed to creating the best experience for our customers and website visitors as possible," she concluded.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

