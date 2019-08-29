Schneider Electric extends Easy UPS 3M to 200 kVA, making business continuity easy

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:35 IST

Muthoot Finance may shut Kerala branches amid frequent union strikes

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Muthoot Finance, the country's largest gold financing company in terms of loan portfolio, said on Thursday its staff is being threatened for life by workers of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) which is an affiliate of the current ruling Communist Party