Schneider Electric extends Easy UPS 3M to 200 kVA, making business continuity easy

New Delhi [India] August 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced it has extended Easy UPS 3M from 60-200 kVA with the addition of 120, 160, and 200 kVA Uninterruptable Power Supplies (UPSs).
Available in most countries, the Easy UPS 3M 120-200 kVA UPSs personifies simplicity as they are easy to install, easy to use, and easy to service, providing business continuity for small and medium businesses, and making it an excellent fit in both the data centre space and in industrial environments.
With an optimized footprint design and competitive product features, Easy UPS 3M protects critical equipment in a multitude of physical environments from damage due to power outages, surges, and spikes.
This unit saves on CapEx investment while also delivering up to 99 per cent efficiency in energy-saving Eco mode. Customers benefit from the included start-up service to ensure the Easy UPS 3M is properly and safely configured for best performance, reliability, safety, and peace of mind.
"With this extension to Easy UPS 3M, Schneider Electric is better able to meet both customers needs and partner requirements in a wide range of industries, making it an excellent fit for small and medium businesses, data centres, and manufacturing facilities", said Christopher Thompson, Vice President, 3-Phase Line of Business, Schneider Electric.
"Easy UPS 3M fills a growing market need for a solution delivering power availability, reliability, manageability, quality, and convenience", he added.
This new offer is rugged, with a wide input voltage window and strong overload protection, all in a compact footprint. Designed and tested following Schneider Electric's standardized rigorous procedures, the UPS rolls into position quickly and installation is simple.
It features an intuitive display interface for easy configuration and monitoring, and customers can monitor and manage the UPS status remotely through Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure IT cloud-based DCIM software suite.
Schneider's global service setup with strong, local networks of service specialists provides customers with a complete range of services throughout the entire Easy UPS 3M lifecycle.
Simple to install, use, and service, Easy UPS 3M:
* Provides easy design configuration with the input/output/bypass breaker built in so there is no need for an external breaker cabinet. It is simple to service and offers front/top access for service and built-in UPS lifecycle management.
* Offers resiliency against harsh environments with conformal coated printed circuit boards, replaceable dust filter, operating temperature up to 40 degrees C, and strong overload protection, all of which make Easy UPS 3M a reliable solution to ensure business continuity.
* Provides less system complexity and saves on CapEx investment making it ideal for small and medium businesses.
* New 5-inch colour touch screen with aesthetic design allows for easy operation of Easy UPS 3M.
* Enables easy monitoring and management with EcoStruxure IT's cloud-based software suite when you buy the optional network card.
Schneider Electric extends Easy UPS 3M to 200 kVA, making business continuity easy
ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:29 IST
