Schneider Electric Logo
Schneider Electric Logo

Schneider Electric launches EcoStruxure for eMobility

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:59 IST

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): To meet the urgent needs of the world's rapidly-expanding Electric Vehicle (EV) market, Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has launched EcoStruxure for eMobility, the only end-to-end solution to cover the entire EV charging infrastructure value chain.
Growth in EVs hampered by limited public charging infrastructure
The number of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is set to grow to 130 million in China, Europe and the US by 2030, a trend that is being accelerated by the plummeting cost of battery storage - from $1,000 per kilowatt-hour in 2010 to $200 by 2020 according to a 2019 report by the World Economic Forum. Governments, notably Norway, France, the UK and China, are actively regulating in favour of EVs, while global automakers are planning to spend $300 billion on electric vehicle technology in the next five to 10 years, with nearly half of that spending in China, Reuters reports.
According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, there are now five million EVs on the world's roads, serviced by 6,32,000 public charging outlets. Under a scenario where EVs hit 30 percent market share by 2030, the International Energy Agency (IEA) projects a need for somewhere between 14 million and 30 million public chargers to be deployed globally.
Lack of reliable public charging is one of the top reasons for consumers not buying electric vehicles, while major mobility stakeholders, particularly fleet operators and auto manufacturers need access to a secure and reliable EV charging infrastructure that will reduce costs and accelerate time to market if they are to invest in EVs.
"We believe the future of energy is decentralized, decarbonised and digitized, and electro-mobility is essential for the world to reduce carbon emissions," said Christel Galbrun-Noel, President, Schneider Electric Automotive and Mobility Segment.
"We see that electro-mobility is key to achieving this future, but adoption is slower than needed. Additional regulations, efficient infrastructure, and reduced costs to drive consumer demand are essential if we are to reach the tipping point," he added.
EcoStruxure for e-mobility is a complete End-to-end EV charging infrastructure
To accelerate the worldwide adoption of EVs as a sustainable mobility form, Schneider Electric has launched EcoStruxure for eMobility, the world's only end-to-end EV charging infrastructure. EcoStruxure for eMobility is aimed, among others, at fleet operators who need reliable and cost-effective charging solutions, auto manufacturers who want to foster EV adoption by giving their customers reliable access to charging facilities and utilities and charging point operators who also need to develop new business models that can accommodate EV growth.
EcoStruxure for eMobility stands out in that it covers the entire EV charging value chain, from audit and consulting, to grid and microgrid management, and smart charging stations. It offers giving operators increased sustainability through minimized emissions and reduced energy consumption, while lowering CapEx and OpEx by more than 30 per cent. The solution, under the umbrella of EcoStruxure IIoT platform and architecture, improves visibility, cost control, efficiency and resilience, while reducing energy consumption.
EcoStruxure for eMobility includes:
* Consulting services to help customers strategize, plan, design, install and maintain smart EV charging systems that are safe, reliable and efficient
* Energy and Microgrid Management to optimize the energy consumption of EV charging units thanks to software that increases the efficiency of usage and cost by forecasting the optimum time to consume, produce, store or sell energy
* Built-in Battery Storage that optimizes grid use and allows for better management of renewable energy
* IIoT Predictive Maintenance and Operations Management, combined with data analytics, that minimize OpEx and help eliminate downtime
* EVlink Charging Stations offer an easy user experience and can be deployed at scale
Partnerships to promote EV adoption
Schneider Electric is a leading player in the IEA's EV30@30 campaign, part of the Electric Vehicles Initiative launched in 2017 under the Clean Energy Ministerial, a high-level dialogue among the world's Energy Ministers. EV30@30, which includes environmental associations, utilities and industry leaders like Schneider Electric, has the collective goal to reach 30 per cent EVs by 2030. Schneider Electric has also adopted the EV30@30 campaign goals and is committed to achieving at least 30 per cent electrification of its vehicle fleet by 2030.
Schneider Electric is already working with several global leading automakers, to enable and increase EV adoption, through planning the installation of charging stations in US and Europe for a major EVs automaker, and additionally contributing to the installation of charging stations with a capacity of up to 350 kWh for a consortium of key automotive leaders across Europe by the end of 2020. This latest rollout will allow these automakers to give their customers reliable charging solutions cost-effectively while giving motorists the charging options needed to convince them to invest in EVs.
Currently on the project, Schneider Electric is contributing with 162 substations for grid connection, substations including medium voltage switchgear, low voltage distribution boards, and metering equipment.
The customized solution includes connected energy management between charging stations and real-time data to optimize energy use, reducing installation costs, and proving scalability with fast deployment.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:01 IST

Hello 6E gets 6Eier

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's leading airline, IndiGo, will be bringing out a vibrant new avatar of its Hello 6E magazine in partnership with Maxposure Media Group.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:56 IST

A Businessman by Profession, Shagun Jain wins India's Biggest...

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): PokerBaazi.com, India's fastest growing online gaming platform organised another much-awaited edition of India's biggest poker tournament Game Changer, last week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:53 IST

R Kesavan takes over as HPCL's Finance Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): R Kesavan on Thursday took over as the Finance Director at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:42 IST

HGS hits $1 billion in recovered payments for healthcare...

Chicago (Illinois) [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) said on Thursday it has recovered one billion dollars in denied insurance payments on behalf of healthcare systems, a major milestone in what are some of the providers' toughest claims.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:15 IST

Cybersecurity, a board room imperative in nearly half of global...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI) on Thursday unveiled market research which shows that 48 per cent of corporate boards and 63 per cent of business leaders of surveyed enterprises are actively involved in cybersecurity strategy discussions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:40 IST

Edelweiss teams up with SBI for co-origination of loans to MSMEs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): ECL Finance, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services, State Bank of India (SBI) have signed a co-origination agreement to increase access to credit for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:12 IST

Sensex falls 80 points in narrow trade, Tata Motors and Coal...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday but continued their downward march in the afternoon session to wind up with marginal losses.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:12 IST

US-China trade war impacting air freight demand: IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 5 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Thursday released data for global air freight markets showing that demand measured in freight tonne-kilometres (FTKs) contracted by 3.2 per cent in July compared to the same period in 2018.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:47 IST

Equisoft announces the rebranding of all its products under a...

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): A few months ahead of celebrating its 25th anniversary, global financial technology provider Equisoft has announced the rebranding of its product offerings tailored to the life insurance and wealth management industries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:28 IST

Give your home a makeover with Bajaj Finserv personal loan for...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] September 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The festival season in India is well on its way with firecrackers lighting up the sky and drums punctuating the celebrations. To get into the spirit, you can give your home a cheerful update and make it ready it for the festivities t

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:27 IST

Novelis reaffirms commitment to acquisition of Aleris Corp...

Atlanta (Georgia) [USA], Sept 5 (ANI): Novelis Inc, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla-led Hindalco Industries, has reaffirmed its commitment to close the proposed 2.6 billion dollar acquisition of Aleris Corporation, notwithstanding the US Department of Justice (DOJ) lawsuit to block the transaction.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:37 IST

KONE India launches intelligent and IoT connected elevators and...

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Further strengthening its position as an innovation leader in the industry, KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has launched its newest innovation, KONE CareTM 24x7 Connected Services.

Read More
iocl