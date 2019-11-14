Distribution Centre - Schneider Electric India
Distribution Centre - Schneider Electric India

Schneider Electric opens its first Smart Distribution Center in India

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:33 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today opened its first Smart Distribution Center in India.
The Smart Distribution Center, located in the commercial hub of Mumbai, has been digitally transformed with Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure architecture to be more energy-efficient and provide real-time access to information right across the supply chain.
Early results from this digitization initiative are showing expected energy savings of 10 to 12 per cent and an increase in logistics efficiency of 5 per cent at the site.
This is Schneider Electric's fifth Smart Distribution Center launch in 2019, following inaugurations in Australia, China, Brazil, and France. Smart Distribution Centers are fundamental to Schneider Electric's Tailored Sustainable Connected (TSC) 4.0 supply chain digital transformation.
Under this initiative, Schneider Electric implements its EcoStruxure platform and architecture across its supply chain operations to deliver end-to-end integration to improve predictability and reliability for customers by providing visibility, early detection, and mitigation of supply related incidents across the complete value chain.
The Smart Distribution Center in Mumbai is the first of Schneider Electric's showcase Smart Distribution Centers that have been set up as a third-party logistics (3PL) site, in this instance in association with global logistics giant, DHL.
The Smart Distribution Center takes forward India's aspiration to evolve into a manufacturing hub for the world through 'Make in India' which made a strong case for creating robust supply chains with smart distribution centers as a powerful node.
"Supporting Schneider Electric in delivering efficiencies to this site has helped make the experience for our joint end customers, seamless. In addition, the energy efficiency savings which the EcoStruxure solutions have brought to this site, make it a template for green logistics operations in the region", said Vikas Anand, Managing Director DHL Supply Chain India Pvt Ltd, India.
"Our Smart Distribution Center Program serves as a model for other logistics and warehousing players in India to build intelligent distribution networks and paves the way for the region's logistics industry to become more sustainable and efficient. The Mumbai site demonstrates exactly how digital transformation can be successfully achieved when applied in the logistics environment. We are excited to open this facility as a showcase in the region", said Javed Ahmad, Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain, India, Middle East & Africa and East Asia & Japan.
The deployment of EcoStruxure at the Mumbai Smart Distribution Center has achieved the following key benefits:
* Agile management & process efficiency - faster and better decision-making by logistics teams improves customer satisfaction and delivers faster service. This is achieved through EcoStruxure Plant solutions which simplify shop-floor management and improve process efficiency, and through EcoStruxure Power solutions which facilitate more efficient energy management. In addition, the end-to-end Control tower helps the site to track its shipments and provides proactive information on global and local events that could potentially impact customer service.
* Asset performance management - Predictive analytics have been implemented for reduced downtime and more efficient operations, and machine learning has increased asset control, availability, and reliability. From these solutions, the Smart Distribution Center is expecting to reduce costs and increase productivity, with ROI expected to be achieved on IIoT connected assets in six months.
* Empowered operators - EcoStruxure Plant solutions give operators access to intelligent and actionable assets and process information in real-time which reduces time to repair, increases process efficiency and reliability and improves delivery service to customers.
* Energy efficiency & reliability - Reduced energy consumption and improved power monitoring through real-time insights are delivered by EcoStruxure Resource Advisor, connected meters and Power Tag wireless energy sensors, which are showing potential energy savings of up to 30 per cent.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:29 IST

Spike in inflation largely due to costlier food items, say experts

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The spike in retail inflation in October this year has largely been due to costlier food items, said experts on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:03 IST

Affordable and mid-segment houses will continue to drive the...

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The government's recent announcement to set up a Realty AIF to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore to complete stalled projects is likely to give a new lease of life to the sector.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:47 IST

JSPL wins ASSOCHAM award for best women empowerment initiatives

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI): Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has been honoured with the Women Achievers Award by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) for best women empowerment initiatives. JSPL's Managing Director VR Sharma received the award from Union Minister for W

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:41 IST

Retail inflation surges up to 4.62% on back of high food prices

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The retail inflation in October rose to 4.62 per cent due to higher prices of food items, according to data released by the Central government on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:34 IST

Harper's Bazaar India captures the beauty in all its forms...

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The latest issue of Harper's Bazaar India is an ode to beauty in all its forms. Continuing on its journey to celebrate authentic beauty, the cover and cover story has been shot on the OnePlus 7T Pro and features five powerful women who call for an inclusive

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:24 IST

SpiceJet posts loss in Q2 on account of inflated costs with...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): SpiceJet has posted a loss of Rs 462.6 crore in Q2 as against Rs 389.4 crore for the same quarter last year. This includes a loss of Rs 180.3 crore on account of accounting standard IND-AS116; without which the loss is Rs 282.3 crore, a statement from the air carrier s

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:40 IST

Desi Melodies collaborates with Likee to promote music video Filhall

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with Desi Melodies to promote most-awaited music video Filhall.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:39 IST

Technology to lead business collaboration: "Future of Meetings"...

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): New-age collaborative technology is at the core of stronger business relations and improves turnaround for enterprises by minimizing the waste of time and human resources during inefficient meetings. Indian meeting rooms and professionals are more adaptive to d

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:38 IST

Sunstone Eduversity raises Rs 11.35 Crore

Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India] Nov 13(ANI/NewsVoir): Sunstone Eduversity (owned by Sunstone Education Tech Pvt Ltd) an edtech startup offering industry-ready higher education programs with Pay after Placement, has raised Rs 11.3 crore in seed funding.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:36 IST

Enjoy interest subsidy on Home Loan From Bajaj Housing Finance...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 13(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL) is offering first-time homeowners a Home Loan clubbed with the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban).

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:35 IST

Morepen Labs reports 24 per cent rise in its net sales and 34...

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Morepen Laboratories Ltd. has reported a Net sales Revenue (Standalone) of Rs 383.30 crore in the half year ended September 30th, 2019, registering a growth of 24.2 per cent as compared to the Net Sales Revenue of Rs 308.56 crore in the corresponding first half

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:17 IST

Cosmo Films reports 184 pc hike in quarterly profit at Rs 29 crore

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Cosmo Films Ltd, a global leader in films for packaging, labelling and lamination applications besides synthetic paper, on Wednesday reported a profit after tax of Rs 28.7 crore in the July to September quarter of current fiscal.

Read More
iocl