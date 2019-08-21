Schneider Electric
Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric's enhanced Data Centre Operations services improve operational efficiencies and reduce risk

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 09:23 IST

New Delhi [India] August 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, expands its data centre solutions portfolio with the introduction of enhanced, digitized versions of its Critical Facility Operations offers for cloud and service providers and large data centres operators.
These new offers make Schneider Electric a leader in digitized data centre operations as well as a single source for all Critical Facility Operation services from the IT space to the supporting infrastructure in the facility.
A software-driven process with 24x7 facility management
The new, digitized Critical Facility Operations approach couples a software-driven process with 24x7 on-site facility operations and remote support. Benefits for customers include:
* Increased operational efficiency: implementation in real-world customer environments have resulted in operational efficiency improvements of up to 15 percent.
* Lower risk and maximum uptime: qualified personnel operate and maintain the data centre using powerful digital tools to ensure process standardization and minimize the risk of human error.
* Efficient IT planning: 'hands-on' tactical workflows are supported by centralized expertise for full lifecycle management of IT assets.
Digitized operations reduce risks
"At Schneider Electric, we believe that digitization of data centre operations will result in reduced risk of human error, improved efficiency, cost savings, and increased transparency in the data centres we operate around the globe for our customers", said Anthony DeSpirito, Vice President/General Manager of Data Centre Operations, Schneider Electric.
"As a single vendor for all critical operations in the data centre gray and white space, Schneider Electric removes the silos frequently seen between facilities and IT staff, eliminating accountability issues and reducing risk", he added.
China Unicom is one of the world's largest telecommunication companies, providing cloud services in response to massive demand. China Unicom elected to outsource on-site critical power operation services for two of its sites to Schneider Electric. Today, more than 100 Schneider experts operate two of China Unicom's hyper-scale data centres.
"Schneider Electric's mature and customized Critical Facility Operations solution enabled us to improve greatly in terms of reliable operation, predictive maintenance, as well as risk control, achieving 100 percent uptime of the facilities", said Kang Nan, General Manager of Operations and Services Department, China Unicom. "We've also effectively reduced energy consumption, saving us up to 30 percent of cost", he added.
Customized offer to meet specific site and business requirements
Critical Facility Operations for data centres is a customized offer with pricing based on the size of the facility, the number of assets and optional services selected. The offer includes:
* 24x7 infrastructure operations and maintenance; emergency preparedness and response
* Vendor management and oversight
* Daily walk-through and monitoring, change management, and continuous systems optimization
* Data centre infrastructure engineering for strategic IT hardware capacity planning, power, and cooling optimization, and monitoring day to day operations.
* Rack and stack for standards-driven IT asset lifecycle management services, including installation, moves, adds changes, and asset decommissioning.
* Smart hands for on-site technical support, fault identification and resolution, and preventative maintenance.
Critical Facility Operations is available globally. The enhanced digitized solution is available today in North America and coming soon to the United Kingdom, Ireland, and China, with other regions to follow.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:48 IST

Ananda commits to better Dairy Welfare and joins others in...

New Delhi [India] August 20(ANI/NewsVoir): Ananda, a leading dairy products manufacturing company has committed to responsible sourcing and providing a better life for approximately 400,000 dairy animals in their supply chain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:47 IST

How you can redefine your Business Growth Map with customized...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 20(ANI/BusinessWire India): Financial expansion, growing operational expenses, evolving business infrastructure and finances for business contingencies are some of the key financial requirements of a Chartered Accountant's business set-up.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:45 IST

NIIT and automation anywhere collaborate to launch Robotic...

New Delhi [India] August 20(ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, is collaborating with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), to deliver comprehensive RPA workshops to developers, students and IT professionals acros

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:38 IST

India clocks M&A deals worth $9.8 billion in July: Grant Thornton

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): India recorded 110 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth 9.8 billion dollars in July, which is three times the deal values but 10 per cent short of deal volumes as compared to June, according to a report by Grant Thornton India LLP.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 17:40 IST

North India shows highest discrepancy in education checks:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): AuthBridge Research Services, the largest Indian employee background verification firm, said on Tuesday that north India shows the highest discrepancy in education checks while south India shows the highest discrepancy in address checks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 17:05 IST

SBI announces loans at cheaper rates during festival season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday announced a slew of offers including cheaper rates for home and auto loan borrowers to cash in on the upcoming festival season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:35 IST

HFCL bags Rs 2,467 crore order for defence communication network

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HFCL) said on Tuesday it has received its largest-ever purchase order worth Rs 2,467 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) for turnkey development, operations, and maintenance of a communication network for the Indian Arm

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:13 IST

Sensex down 74 points, CG Power plummets 20 pc after probe...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices swung wildly between gains and losses on Tuesday but closed with a negative bias due to heavy selling pressure.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:01 IST

Talocity is now in the Top 11 start-ups of India

New Delhi [India] August 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Talocity, a pioneer in the recruitment solutions domain that enables Touchless hiring at organizations worldwide, has added yet another feather to its cap by winning the SuperStartUps Asia 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:55 IST

Revealing and healing the scars through a collection of poetry...

New Delhi [India] August 20(ANI/NewsVoir): 'The Scars Will Shine' by the debutant author Ishani Dubey is a compilation of poems in a personalised journey format that explores three phases of life: Depression, Love and Balance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:54 IST

'Diversity' journey at Hero MotoCorp surpasses significant...

New Delhi [India] August 20(ANI/BusinessWire India): In keeping with its stated objective of transforming itself into a truly global organization, Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has been relentlessly driving the agenda of diversity and inclusiveness.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:50 IST

Cartoon Network and Clovia launch clothing collection with the...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cartoon Network has partnered with Clovia, India's fastest growing lingerie and sleepwear brand, to unveil a unique collection inspired by the Powerpuff Girls.

Read More
iocl