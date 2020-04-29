SCMS Pune ensuring students' safety and continuous learning during COVID-19 pandemic

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] April 29 (ANI): The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has changed the usual activities of the college and as the country fights the virus with nationwide lockdown, SCMS Pune has left no stone unturned to stand by its students during the distressing times and have not forsaken the primary responsibility of safety of the students.

While the institute had suspended its classes during the initial phases of the outbreak, a slew of measures have been taken to ensure that staff and the students are safe and have moved to online classes to keep the momentum going.

The institute urged the students to return to their hometown if possible, but for those students who are in hostel, the campus facilities has been adequately equipped. The campus was also sanitised for safety.

Symbiosis Centre of Health Care under the aegis of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) ensures the availability of healthcare professionals, counsellor on call 24 x 7 for the students and SCMS has a doctor's presence in the campus throughout the day.

In these unprecedented times, students are bound to be under psychological pressure and anxiety. To cope with and understand the situation, communication materials are shared with the students.

"As a part of a health and wellness promoting university, our first and foremost priority is the safety of the students. We stand strong beside our students during these distressing times. The facilities at the SCMS Pune campus has been ramped up and as an institute we make sure the well being of our students throughout the year through a robust healthcare and medical facility. In these tough times, it is of utmost importance that students learn to build resilience and adaptability to be prepared for such circumstances", said Dr Adya Sharma, Director, SCMS Pune.

From the usual classroom sessions, the institute had to change track and adopt online classes to keep the students gainfully occupied and also make sure that the curriculum is not affected.

Online classes through tools like Zoom Meetups, Skype has been arranged and the students are also given online assignments on a regular basis.

In order for the faculties to understand and evaluate the preparation of the students, online viva-voce is also being conducted through video conferencing.

The faculties are also regularly engaged in online coursework and have been constantly working towards innovatively conducting these online classes to ensure that students are able to adhere to the academic calendar. E-learning resources are also being leveraged to keep the ball rolling.

