Seagate introduces modular data architecture for enterprises with new data storage systems in India

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Seagate Technology plc, a world leader in data storage and management solutions, today announced the availability of its Exos and Nytro Systems in India.

With this launch, Seagate partners with Kronicles to introduce a revolutionary modular approach to building and deploying storage systems that solve the specific needs of public and private Cloud providers, service providers, and traditional data centers.

The global data sphere is projected to grow to 175 zettabytes by the year 20251, and businesses are facing a phenomenal growth in data sources and data volume that needs to be stored and processed.

In order to tame this complexity and continue to put data to work during this IT 4.0 environment, a multi-tier architecture that connects the Cloud, the Edge, the Internet of Things, and traditional enterprise data centers is required.

Seagate's Exos and Nytro System designs deliver modular flexibility combining a selection of Seagate Exos and Nytro drives in enclosures, enabling IT architects and data center managers to build versatile architectures that are designed to grow.

All system components, including the enclosure, the controller, the firmware, and the drives, are developed by Seagate to work together seamlessly and all critical components are interchangeable regardless of size or budget.

"We are excited to introduce our Exos and Nytro systems in India to serve emerging IT 4.0 markets, as well as Cloud and traditional data center customers," said Sameer Bhatia, Director of Asia Pacific Consumer Business Group and Country Manager for SAARC & India, Seagate Technology.

"Our goal is to arm customers and partners with the right technologies to empower their businesses. With modular products that deliver versatility and usability, customers will enjoy drastically simplified user experience while successfully addressing their diverse business needs," added Sameer.

"Kronicles offerings are built on the three key attributes of 'Performance, Simplicity and Dense Design.' Seagate's storage systems have amazing synergy with these principles, and we are very excited to partner with Seagate to deliver these products to the market. Kronicles uses Seagate systems to power up modern data solution for its object storage, hyper-converged infrastructure, and software-defined storage solutions, delivered in a consumption-based model to accelerate and solve today's modern business challenges," said Eric Liew, Regional Sales Director, Kronicles.

Seagate Exos® Systems

Seagate Exos storage systems provide the data sphere's largest data center building block. By matching Seagate's industry-leading high-capacity Exos enterprise hard drives with an enclosure that leverages up to 106 devices, it can provide an unprecedented 1.7 PB (petabyte) of business intelligence in only 4U of rack space. It delivers industry-first capacity and density without sacrificing data access speed. With an overall maximum bandwidth of 36GB/s, users can access business-critical and archival data with lightning speed.

This enclosure is suited for high data retention requirements that are expected to grow. Its innovative drive placement maximizes airflow and minimizes power consumption, and unique performance, efficiency, and scalability features provide an unprecedented low TCO. The system's new modular, the user-focused design minimizes system downtime and it features tool-less drive carriers that allow an administrator to snap drives into the 106 bays in minutes.

Seagate Nytro™ Systems

Seagate's Nytro all-flash and flash-intensive systems offer modular flexibility combining Seagate Nytro flash drives in enclosures that houses up to 24 drives. Offering up to 12Gb/s speed and effective maximum throughput of 14.4GB/s per I/O module or 28.8GB/s in a dual controller configuration, these systems are optimized to support the data sphere's highest-performance platform for maximum IOPS at minimum cost.

Seagate Nytro systems are suited for high-capacity, transaction-dependent environments that demand tighter Service Level Agreement (SLA) requirements and faster response times for optimal data availability.

Availability

Seagate Exos and Nytro Systems are available through Kronicles for distribution in India. For more information on Exos and Nytro Systems, please visit www.seagate.com/enterprise-storage/systems/.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

