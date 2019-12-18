Season 2 of Smule Mirchi Cover Star will unearth India's hidden singing talent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): After a phenomenal first season, 'Smule Mirchi Cover Star', one of India's largest digital singing talent hunts hosted by Radio Mirchi, is back with season two.

Presented by Smule, the world's favourite social music-making app, the contest is now Live.

The talent hunt is a coveted platform for youngsters to showcase their singing talent and offers winners a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform at the 12th Mirchi Music Awards in Mumbai in the presence of leading icons of the Indian music industry.

Smule is returning as the title sponsor for the talent hunt after a hugely successful first edition that saw over 50,000 unique entries.

Interested participants simply need to download the Smule app and sing their cover entry.

Smule is backed in India by Times Bridge, an investment arm of the Times Group.

"India is a strategic market for us and a key part of our truly global community. Smule Mirchi Cover Star is a terrific way of not just unearthing and investing in local talent, but also of establishing our credentials as the most innovative and impactful musical performance platform. We want to use the mobile phone to connect people through music and bring it back to its social roots", said Bill Bradford, President, Smule.

"Our mission at Smule India is to give our users an unparalleled sing-along experience. Offering a national canvas makes Smule Mirchi Cover Star a unique platform to showcase musical talent in a truly democratic and accessible way. It's an unmatched experience for winners to perform in front of prominent names of the music fraternity", added Viral Jani, Senior Vice-President, Investment Operations, Times Bridge.

"Looking at the growing trends in the singing category and the excitement that people have for such activities, we were keen to give our listens to one such innovative platform. Smule Mirchi Cover Star is a platform that not only will help people explore their hidden singing talent but also, something that people will enjoy while participating. After an amazing response in the first season we look forward to discovering many such hidden gems and give the winner the stage of Mirchi Music Awards", said Yatish Mehrishi (COO), Radio Mirchi.

In phase one of the contests, all entries will be screened and the top 100 will be shortlisted. These will be uploaded on the Smule Mirchi Cover Star official website for voting and social engagement. These form the basis for evaluation, along with the decisions of judges Jonita Gandhi and the Meet Brothers.

Thereafter, five entries will be shortlisted from the 100 for the final round. The top five will battle it out at a specially curated event with press, fans, and judges. The winner will be chosen and then groomed for various performances, including at the Mirchi Music Awards 2020.

Earlier this year, Ashmik Patil was crowned as the first Smule Mirchi Cover Star and performed with the Meet Brothers at the 11th Mirchi Music Awards in front of the Bollywood music fraternity.

"It's been a life-changing experience - to be mentored by and share the stage with the Meet Brothers; I'm grateful to Smule and Radio Mirchi for the opportunity", said Patil.

Since being named the winner, Patil has gone on to perform at several live venues as well as for multiple Radio Mirchi events.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

