SEBI approves BSE head Ashish Chauhan as National Stock Exchange chief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved Ashish Kumar Chauhan as the Managing Director and Chief Executing Officer of the National Stock Exchange.

Chauhan, who is currently the CEO of Bombay Stock Exchange, holds a B Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Bombay and a PGDM from IIM Kolkata. He joined BSE as Deputy CEO in 2009 and was appointed as CEO in 2012.

His appointment is, however, subject to acceptance of the offer made to him and fulfilment of terms and conditions including approval from the shareholders of the NSE, SEBI said on Sunday.



The appointment of the successor comes after incumbent Vikram Limaye's term as managing director and the chief executive officer at the NSE ended on July 16, 2022.

In the interim, the Governing Board of NSE has decided on a framework till the new MD and CEO assume charge.

An Internal Executive Committee comprising Yatrik Vin, Group CFO and Head Corporate Affairs, Priya Subbaraman, Chief Regulatory Officer, Somasundaram KS, Chief Enterprise Risk and Information Security Officer and Shiv Kumar Bhasin, Chief Technology and Operations Officer has been constituted for the purpose of running the affairs of the company.

The committee will be dissolved upon the new MD and CEO assuming the office. (ANI)

