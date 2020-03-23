SEBI relaxes compliance to REITs, InvITs due to COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday approved temporarily relaxation in compliance requirements for real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).

"Due to the developments arising due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, a need for temporary relaxations in compliance requirements for REITs and InvITs is warranted," it said in a statement.

"Accordingly, it has been decided to extend the due date for regulatory filings and compliances for REIT and InvIT for the period ending March 31 by one month over and above the timelines," said SEBI.

The circular will come into force with immediate effect. The stock exchanges are advised to bring the provisions of this circular to the notice of all REITs and InvITs and also disseminate on their websites," said SEBI.

Last week, the regulator relaxed certain listing disclosure obligations due to coronavirus pandemic, giving the companies a bit of a breather to compile their results.

It allowed listed companies to defer the disclosure of fourth quarter and annual earnings by 45 days to June 30.

The SEBI has also provided relaxation of one-month on half-yearly compliance certificate on share transfer and relaxation of three weeks on the quarterly statement of investor complaints.

Further, it has relaxed the period of filing the quarterly shareholding pattern by three weeks and eased the time period for filing the quarterly corporate governance report by a month. (ANI)

