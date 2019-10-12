Second Batch of advanced data science program by IMT CDL and EY to commence from October 2019

New Delhi [India] October 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): IMT CDL and EY announced the commencement of admissions for the second batch of their sought after 'Post Graduate Program in Advanced Data Science'.

The post graduate certificate program was launched by IMT CDL in July this year in collaboration with EY India.

The Post Graduate Program in Advanced Data Science is being conducted under the ambit of recently formed IMT Online. The program leverages advanced experiential learning techniques and is delivered by experts from academia and industry consultants from EY. The program covers the entire gamut of skills and data analytics tools in use today.

Starting with the fundamentals of statistics and data modelling, it goes on to cover advanced tools and technologies including python, artificial intelligence and machine learning. IMT and EY have also included a complimentary module on block-chain technologies to orient participants to the future use cases of data sciences.

"The response to our Advanced Data Science program has been tremendously positive. It tells us that there is a growing appetite for up-skilling in the Indian IT sector. Our partnership with EY has also helped in attracting young talent looking for career growth opportunities in the rapidly evolving data analytics industry," said Vikas Aggarwal, CEO, IMT CDL.

"Apart from sizeable participation by IT and ITES professionals, the first batch of the Advanced Data Science has attracted participants from fields as diverse as banking and financial services, business consulting and NBFCs. This clearly shows that data science as a field is relevant for diverse Indian businesses that are gearing themselves for a technology enabled future for more relevant insights and trends," said Sandip Khetan, Partner and National Leader, Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS), EY India.

The average experience of participants in the first batch stands at nine years with the maximum being a staggering 25 years of experience. The average age for those enrolled in the first batch is 36 years with the oldest one at 56 years of age, which signifies that both millennials and older professionals are keen to explore the growing avenues of data science.

Admissions for the second batch of Advanced Data Science program are now open. However, seats for the batch are limited and admissions are being offered through a selection test and screening process on first-come, first-served basis.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

