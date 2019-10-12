Institute of Management Technology
Institute of Management Technology

Second Batch of advanced data science program by IMT CDL and EY to commence from October 2019

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:13 IST

New Delhi [India] October 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): IMT CDL and EY announced the commencement of admissions for the second batch of their sought after 'Post Graduate Program in Advanced Data Science'.
The post graduate certificate program was launched by IMT CDL in July this year in collaboration with EY India.
The Post Graduate Program in Advanced Data Science is being conducted under the ambit of recently formed IMT Online. The program leverages advanced experiential learning techniques and is delivered by experts from academia and industry consultants from EY. The program covers the entire gamut of skills and data analytics tools in use today.
Starting with the fundamentals of statistics and data modelling, it goes on to cover advanced tools and technologies including python, artificial intelligence and machine learning. IMT and EY have also included a complimentary module on block-chain technologies to orient participants to the future use cases of data sciences.
"The response to our Advanced Data Science program has been tremendously positive. It tells us that there is a growing appetite for up-skilling in the Indian IT sector. Our partnership with EY has also helped in attracting young talent looking for career growth opportunities in the rapidly evolving data analytics industry," said Vikas Aggarwal, CEO, IMT CDL.
"Apart from sizeable participation by IT and ITES professionals, the first batch of the Advanced Data Science has attracted participants from fields as diverse as banking and financial services, business consulting and NBFCs. This clearly shows that data science as a field is relevant for diverse Indian businesses that are gearing themselves for a technology enabled future for more relevant insights and trends," said Sandip Khetan, Partner and National Leader, Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS), EY India.
The average experience of participants in the first batch stands at nine years with the maximum being a staggering 25 years of experience. The average age for those enrolled in the first batch is 36 years with the oldest one at 56 years of age, which signifies that both millennials and older professionals are keen to explore the growing avenues of data science.
Admissions for the second batch of Advanced Data Science program are now open. However, seats for the batch are limited and admissions are being offered through a selection test and screening process on first-come, first-served basis.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:23 IST

Care revises rating on LVB's commercial papers of Rs 618 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Care Ratings has revised the rating of troubled private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank's (LVB's) commercial papers worth Rs 618.7 crore to BB plus with negative outlook from the earlier BBB minus with developing implications.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:16 IST

Celebrate a safe Diwali with firecracker insurance from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] October 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Children as well as adults enjoy lighting firecrackers during the festive season.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:14 IST

World Animal Protection screens a film to end suffering of...

New Delhi [India] October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): A documentary titled 'Elephants Break Too' premiered at the DLF Cyberhub on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:53 IST

E-commerce platforms hope to double sales in festive season

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): As the festive season kicks in amid economic slowdown, e-commerce marketplaces have geared up with a focus on tier 2 and 3 cities to double their sales compared to last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:32 IST

5.52 cr ITRs out of 5.87 cr checked for AY 2018-19 were in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): As many as 5.52 crore income tax returns (ITRs) out of 5.87 cr checked by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for the assessment year (AY) of 2018-19 (Financial Year 2017-18) against the consistency rule were in the individual category, said the CBDT in a statemen

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:36 IST

Industrial production slips by 1.1 pc in August

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Industrial output contracted by minus 1.1 per cent in August month-on-month due to poor performance by manufacturing, power generation and mining sectors, data released by the government on Friday showed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:16 IST

Preethi Kitchen appliances introduces next-gen mixer-grinder

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): This Diwali, Preethi Kitchen Appliances is determined to make the festive season even more joyous with an industry-disrupting launch and a bouquet of consumer offers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:16 IST

NWAC hosts 48th COBSE conference on 'de-stressing examination'

New Delhi [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Northwest Accreditation Commission, USA (NWCA) hosted a conference organized by Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE) in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:02 IST

Renault ousts CEO Thierry Bollore abruptly, Clotilde Delbos takes over

Paris [France], Oct 11 (ANI): French automaker Renault said Friday that it had sacked its Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore, less than one year after he took up the position following the arrest of previous boss Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:48 IST

MUMBAIWOOD 2019 to showcase skills in carpentry, materials and machinery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The forthcoming edition of MUMBAIWOOD promises to outrank its own success and high benchmark with a grander event, both in terms of its size as well as the visitor turnout from across the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:45 IST

Dr B S Avasthi awarded as the Best Paediatrician

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Recognizing excellence in Healthcare since 2012, MedScape India National Awards 2019 conferred Dr B S Avasthi, Founder and Director, Department of Paediatrics, Surya Hospitals as the 'Best Paediatrician' for his outstanding contribution in the field

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:43 IST

CyberEye to organize Asia's largest conference in LoRaWAN - The...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Things Conference India 2019 is being organized to build a bigger, better and stronger LoRaWAN technology ecosystem in India.

Read More
iocl