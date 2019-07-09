New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The second India-Russia Strategic Economic Dialogue (IRSED), which is going to be held here on July 10 here, shall focus on six core areas covering finance, transport, agriculture, small and medium business, digital technologies, and tourism and connectivity.
According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, the IRSED shall be held under the chairmanship of Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog and Timur Maksimov, Deputy Minister of the Economic Development of the Russian Federation.
The second meeting of the IRSED shall be focussing on six core areas of cooperation, namely, development of transport infrastructure and technologies, development of agriculture and agro-processing sector, small and medium business support, digital transformation and frontier technologies, cooperation in trade, banking, finance, and industry, tourism and connectivity, said the statement.
The IRSED was established following a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation during the 19th edition of the Annual India-Russia Bilateral Summit, which was held on October 5, 2018, in New Delhi.
The first India-Russia Strategic Economic Dialogue was held in St Petersburg between November 25-26, 2018, and was chaired by Maxim Oreshkin, Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, and Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog. (ANI)
Second India-Russia strategic economic dialogue on July 10
ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 17:23 IST
