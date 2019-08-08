Bajaj-Finserv-Logo
Secure your health with Water Purifier Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:10 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 08 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Clean and safe drinking water is important to ensure the health of your family.
As per a recent news report, over 600 million Indians face acute water shortage, and around 2 lakh people die every year due to consumption of polluted water.
In most parts of the country, groundwater is polluted with industrial waste, pesticides, and fertilisers. High levels of nitrate, fluoride, and iron in drinking water can adversely affect your health. With increasing instances of water pollution, installing a water purifier at home has become a necessity rather than a luxury.
The efficiency of a water purifier, however, depends on its RO boosters, UV components, domestic RO cabinets, and filters. These are prone to damage due to electrical or mechanical failures. Thus, servicing your water purifier at regular intervals and repairing it in case of damage is vital. While this can be expensive, thanks to the Water Purifier Insurance from Bajaj Finserv, you can safeguard your finances against losses resulting from breakdown or damage to your water filter. Read on to know more about the features and benefits of buying this insurance policy.
High coverage at a low premium:
Repairing your water purifier can cost a lot and strain your monthly budget. With the Water Purifier Insurance from Bajaj Finserv, you can avail a coverage of up to Rs 25,000. In case of total loss/damage of your water filter, this sum can be used to buy a newer model. What's more, you can avail these benefits by paying a pocket-friendly premium of just Rs 249.
Coverage in case of damage:
Fire and other calamities can severely damage your water purifier's cabinet and other expensive components. To shield you from these losses, the policy offers a standard fire and special perils cover. The Water Purifier Insurance from Bajaj Finserv also offers coverage against loss or damage caused to your water purifier due to explosions, implosions, and natural calamities like floods and earthquakes.
Coverage against theft or robbery:
Loss or damage to your water purifier due to theft or robbery can be a big blow. In such cases, buying a new RO water purifier can cost you anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 depending on the brand you choose. The Water Purifier Insurance from Bajaj Finserv ensures that you can pay for a new appliance if you need to.
Meet replacement and repair costs easily:
Like any other appliance, a water purifier can suffer from mechanical breakdowns such as choked filters or damaged transformers. Even if a small part stops functioning, it can harm the purifier's efficiency. However, depending on the brand of water purifier you have, these parts can cost a hefty sum. With Water Purifier Insurance from Bajaj Finserv, you can pay for the repairs or replacement of the purifier without straining your finances.
Avail this insurance by following 3 simple steps:
Visit the Bajaj Finserv website, fill and submit the online application form, and lastly, pay the premium via a convenient payment mode to complete the purchase process. You can pay for the insurance policy using online fund transfer, UPI, debit card, credit card or mobile wallet.
Along with an easy application process, you can also enjoy a hassle-free claim settlement process.
In addition to Water Purifier Insurance, you can choose from a range of Pocket Insurance policies from Bajaj Finserv. These include policies such as monsoon cover, hospital cash cover, dengue cover amongst many others to secure yourself and your belongings against a variety of risks and hazards. You can avail substantial coverage at affordable premiums starting at just Rs 79.
Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:35 IST

iocl