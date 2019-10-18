Secure your new smartphone with Mobile Screen Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dropping the phone and breaking its screen is a fear we all are aware of. With mobile screens getting bigger in size, taking the device out of your jeans' pocket is a risk in itself. The possibility of screen damage in a road accident or an attempted robbery too cannot be ruled out.

In addition to using the device carefully and ensuring that the screen suffers no harm, one can stay protected against financial losses due to mobile screen damage by opting for a Mobile Screen Insurance.

Offered Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, under it's Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions category, the policy offers the following benefits:

Coverage for mobile screen damage

If you accidentally drop your smartphone and damage its screen, a mobile screen replacement policy can be a cost-effective way to fix your device. You can also claim coverage up to Rs 10,000 for repairs or replacement if your handset screen gets damaged due to road accidents, burglary, housebreaking, theft, or any such attempt.

Coverage for breakdowns

The Mobile Screen Insurance policy covers the cost involved in repair or replacement of a mobile screen if it suffers a mechanical or electrical breakdown. The policy offers coverage of up to Rs 10,000 which you can claim based on the invoice value of the phone.

Coverage against accidents, burglary, natural and man-made disasters

With Mobile Screen Insurance from Bajaj Finserv, you can avail coverage for repairs in case your phone screen is damaged due to riots, strikes, floods, earthquakes, cyclones, and other natural and man-made calamities. However, you can claim coverage for repairs arising in such cases as long as the device was in your custody when the damage occurred.

Given these benefits, it's easy to see how the Mobile Screen Insurance helps you sidestep hefty costs that come with replacing or repairing a damaged mobile screen.

Moreover, with this insurance policy, you can get protection for your handset's screen for just Rs 499. To purchase the Mobile Screen Insurance policy from Bajaj Finserv, all you have to do is fill up a simple application form and make the premium payment by using any of the available modes of payment online.

Mobile Screen Insurance is just one of the many Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions offered by Bajaj Finserv. This unique product category includes Pregnancy Complications Insurance, Adventure Cover, Dengue Cover, Wallet Care, and Pilgrimage Cover amongst others, to address your specific needs and offers coverage for often-overlooked concerns.

The premiums for these policies are low too, starting at just Rs 79. This means that you can affordably shield different aspects of your life from harm's way by simply choosing the Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions that align with your lifestyle.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)