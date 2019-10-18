Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Secure your new smartphone with Mobile Screen Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:20 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dropping the phone and breaking its screen is a fear we all are aware of. With mobile screens getting bigger in size, taking the device out of your jeans' pocket is a risk in itself. The possibility of screen damage in a road accident or an attempted robbery too cannot be ruled out.
In addition to using the device carefully and ensuring that the screen suffers no harm, one can stay protected against financial losses due to mobile screen damage by opting for a Mobile Screen Insurance.
Offered Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, under it's Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions category, the policy offers the following benefits:
Coverage for mobile screen damage
If you accidentally drop your smartphone and damage its screen, a mobile screen replacement policy can be a cost-effective way to fix your device. You can also claim coverage up to Rs 10,000 for repairs or replacement if your handset screen gets damaged due to road accidents, burglary, housebreaking, theft, or any such attempt.
Coverage for breakdowns
The Mobile Screen Insurance policy covers the cost involved in repair or replacement of a mobile screen if it suffers a mechanical or electrical breakdown. The policy offers coverage of up to Rs 10,000 which you can claim based on the invoice value of the phone.
Coverage against accidents, burglary, natural and man-made disasters
With Mobile Screen Insurance from Bajaj Finserv, you can avail coverage for repairs in case your phone screen is damaged due to riots, strikes, floods, earthquakes, cyclones, and other natural and man-made calamities. However, you can claim coverage for repairs arising in such cases as long as the device was in your custody when the damage occurred.
Given these benefits, it's easy to see how the Mobile Screen Insurance helps you sidestep hefty costs that come with replacing or repairing a damaged mobile screen.
Moreover, with this insurance policy, you can get protection for your handset's screen for just Rs 499. To purchase the Mobile Screen Insurance policy from Bajaj Finserv, all you have to do is fill up a simple application form and make the premium payment by using any of the available modes of payment online.
Mobile Screen Insurance is just one of the many Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions offered by Bajaj Finserv. This unique product category includes Pregnancy Complications Insurance, Adventure Cover, Dengue Cover, Wallet Care, and Pilgrimage Cover amongst others, to address your specific needs and offers coverage for often-overlooked concerns.
The premiums for these policies are low too, starting at just Rs 79. This means that you can affordably shield different aspects of your life from harm's way by simply choosing the Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions that align with your lifestyle.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:11 IST

Quick Heal gets US patent for signature-less, behaviour-based...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Data protection solutions provider Quick Heal Technologies said on Friday it has secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its signature-less, behaviour-based detection technology.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:42 IST

Digital payments increased by 106 per cent since January 2019: Razorpay

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Razorpay, India's first converged payments solutions company launched the third edition of its 'The Era of Rising Fintech' report in Hyderabad today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:32 IST

PaperVideo - India's first digital classroom launched

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bringing the structural fundamentals of a classroom through the wide reach of digital technology, PaperVideo - India's first digital classroom for supplementary learning, has launched its Math curriculum for Grades eight to 12.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:56 IST

G20 must ensure collective action to accelerate global growth: Sitharaman

Washington DC [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): The Group of 20 (G20) has the responsibility to navigate global policy coordination in effective fashion by identifying and taking strong measures for building buffers and catalysing the second wave of reforms, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:51 IST

Care puts JSW Energy's bank facilities, NCDs on credit watch...

Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India] Oct 18 (ANI): Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy Ltd (JEL) said on Friday that Care Ratings has put its short- and long-term bank facilities totalling Rs 7,579 crore besides non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1,900 crore on credit watch with negative implications.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:47 IST

E-trio becomes India's first company to have EV retrofitting...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): When the diesel and petrol prices are skyrocketing then it's time for people to switch to economically viable options. But Hyderabad based E-trio, thought of not only an affordable but also an eco-friendly option.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:34 IST

UBON hits another cover drive

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Homegrown consumer electronics brand UBON, primarily dealing in headphones, speakers, power banks and other electronics accessories added another feather to its cap.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:03 IST

LTI Q2 revenue grows 10 pc to Rs 2,570 crore, to acquire...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Digital solutions major Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) clocked revenue of 364 million dollars during July to September, marking a growth of 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 10.8 per cent year-on-year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:30 IST

'P Se Pyaar F Se Farraar' releases in more than 1000 screens

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'P se Pyaar F se Farraar' hit the screens today. The film releases in more than 1000 screens and also getting a good response among the audiences and critics. Everyone is gushing about the film which makes it the talk of the town.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:21 IST

Equities indices in the green amid mixed global cues, BHEL...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Equities treaded cautiously during early hours on Friday amid mixed global cues despite Britain and the European Union striking a long-awaited Brexit deal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:22 IST

TVS Motor Q2 profit jumps 20 per cent at Rs 255 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company's overall two-wheeler sales including exports was 8.42 lakhs units during quarter ended September 2019 as against 10.49 lakhs units reported in the quarter ended September 2018.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:14 IST

Rakesh Misri takes over as HPCL Marketing Director

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Rakesh Misri took over as Director-Marketing of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday.

Read More
iocl