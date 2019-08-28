Secure your smart phone from Damage with Mobile Screen Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mobile screen damage is one of the most common issues faced by smartphone users all over the world.

Getting a mobile screen replaced can be an expensive affair as it is one of the most critical components of your device. This is where a mobile screen insurance policy can be instrumental.

For this purpose, Bajaj Finserv., through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, offers Mobile Screen Insurance with coverage of up to Rs 10,000 at a nominal premium of just Rs 499. This one-of-its-kind insurance policy provides coverage against damage to your phone screen due to fire, burglary, mechanical or electrical breakdown, and accidental damage. Read on to know how this insurance policy can come in handy:

Coverage against damage caused by fire or natural calamities:

If your mobile phone is exposed to fire, lightning or an explosion causing damage to its screen, you can claim insurance of up to Rs 10,000 for repairs and replacement. Further, this coverage extends to screen damage caused due to riots, strikes, floods, earthquakes, cyclones or other natural calamities. Having extensive protection is important as the cost of replacing a mobile screen can be hefty, and without a functional screen, your phone may be rendered unusable.

Coverage against mechanical or electrical breakdowns:

Experiencing mechanical or electrical breakdowns is a common occurrence. The damage can range from your screen getting cracked to becoming unresponsive to touch. Depending on the issue, you may have to fix a glitch or replace the screen entirely.

In case of the latter, you may have to pay a hefty bill depending on your phone brand. To avoid any inconvenience, the Mobile Screen Insurance from Bajaj Finserv offers coverage as per the invoice value or up to the maximum sum insured, so that you can service or repair your phone immediately.

Coverage against accidental damage, theft or burglary:

The Pocket Insurance policy covers your mobile screen against damages resulting from attempted theft or burglary. Furthermore, you can also claim coverage for repairs arising due to accidental damage. However, it is important to note that the phone must be in your custody at the time of damage, to make a claim.

Purchasing the Mobile Screen Insurance is a hassle-free process as you can complete the entire process online. All you need to do is log on to the Bajaj Finserv website, fill up the online application form, and pay the premium amount via mobile wallet, bank transfer, UPI, or debit/credit card. Similarly, the claim process too is quick and user-friendly.

Apart from Mobile Screen Insurance, Bajaj Finserv offers a range of affordable products under its Pocket Insurance category. These products are designed to cover you financially against the risks and hazards of everyday life. Products like Dengue Cover, Wallet Care, Adventure Cover, Monsoon cover, and others can be availed at an affordable cost, starting at a premium of just Rs 79.

