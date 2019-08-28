Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Secure your smart phone from Damage with Mobile Screen Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:20 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mobile screen damage is one of the most common issues faced by smartphone users all over the world.
Getting a mobile screen replaced can be an expensive affair as it is one of the most critical components of your device. This is where a mobile screen insurance policy can be instrumental.
For this purpose, Bajaj Finserv., through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, offers Mobile Screen Insurance with coverage of up to Rs 10,000 at a nominal premium of just Rs 499. This one-of-its-kind insurance policy provides coverage against damage to your phone screen due to fire, burglary, mechanical or electrical breakdown, and accidental damage. Read on to know how this insurance policy can come in handy:
Coverage against damage caused by fire or natural calamities:
If your mobile phone is exposed to fire, lightning or an explosion causing damage to its screen, you can claim insurance of up to Rs 10,000 for repairs and replacement. Further, this coverage extends to screen damage caused due to riots, strikes, floods, earthquakes, cyclones or other natural calamities. Having extensive protection is important as the cost of replacing a mobile screen can be hefty, and without a functional screen, your phone may be rendered unusable.
Coverage against mechanical or electrical breakdowns:
Experiencing mechanical or electrical breakdowns is a common occurrence. The damage can range from your screen getting cracked to becoming unresponsive to touch. Depending on the issue, you may have to fix a glitch or replace the screen entirely.
In case of the latter, you may have to pay a hefty bill depending on your phone brand. To avoid any inconvenience, the Mobile Screen Insurance from Bajaj Finserv offers coverage as per the invoice value or up to the maximum sum insured, so that you can service or repair your phone immediately.
Coverage against accidental damage, theft or burglary:
The Pocket Insurance policy covers your mobile screen against damages resulting from attempted theft or burglary. Furthermore, you can also claim coverage for repairs arising due to accidental damage. However, it is important to note that the phone must be in your custody at the time of damage, to make a claim.
Purchasing the Mobile Screen Insurance is a hassle-free process as you can complete the entire process online. All you need to do is log on to the Bajaj Finserv website, fill up the online application form, and pay the premium amount via mobile wallet, bank transfer, UPI, or debit/credit card. Similarly, the claim process too is quick and user-friendly.
Apart from Mobile Screen Insurance, Bajaj Finserv offers a range of affordable products under its Pocket Insurance category. These products are designed to cover you financially against the risks and hazards of everyday life. Products like Dengue Cover, Wallet Care, Adventure Cover, Monsoon cover, and others can be availed at an affordable cost, starting at a premium of just Rs 79.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:17 IST

Robot manufacturer 'Avishkaar' wins NASSCOM Design4India Award

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tweak, a revolutionary new robotics kit, designed by Avishkaar has won NASSCOM Design4India Award in the category - Digital Ergonomic Product at the recently concluded Design Summit held in Bengaluru on 22-23 August.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:11 IST

NIIT earns 37 Brandon Hall Awards jointly with customers

New Delhi [India] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has earned 37 coveted Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence awards jointly with customers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:11 IST

Decisions made by ACTICO's AI are fully explainable

Singapore /New Delhi [India] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ACTICO, a global leader in providing software for intelligent automation, today announced the launch of latest version of its Intelligent Automation Platform.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:40 IST

Toyota, Suzuki form capital alliance as auto industry faces disruption

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 28 (ANI): Japanese automakers Toyota and Suzuki announced on Wednesday that they reached an agreement on a capital alliance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:20 IST

IIFL Wealth Group to acquire L&T Finance Holdings' wealth...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): IIFL Wealth Group said on Wednesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity shares of L&T Capital Markets (LTCM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH), which provides wealth management services for indivi

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:53 IST

Infosys strengthens collaboration with Microsoft, JCI to bring...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): IT major Infosys said on Wednesday it has entered into a collaboration with Microsoft and Johnson Controls to deliver smart buildings and spaces solutions that will accelerate the convergence of physical and digital infrastructure.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:28 IST

Sensex falls 189 points on weak global cues, Yes Bank plunges 7...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded with a negative bias on Wednesday amid weak domestic and global cues with heavy selling pressure witnessed in metal and automobile stocks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:29 IST

Moody's downgrades Yes Bank's ratings with outlook negative,...

Singapore, Aug 28 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday downgraded Yes Bank Ltd's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to Ba3 from Ba1.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:25 IST

Life aapki hai, toh recipe bhi aapki hi hogi, says Sunny Oil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): We are surrounded by incredible women who have come a long way. They know exactly where they want to go. But there are moments when they just can't take the plunge. With hundreds of opinions and suggestions coming from all over, their o

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:17 IST

TestingXperts positioned as a 'Leader' for mobile testing in...

Mechanicsburg [USA] /London [UK] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TestingXperts has been positioned as a 'Leader' in the NEAT vendor evaluation for next-gen testing services in the mobile testing market segment acknowledging TestingXperts' niche software testing services and focus on next-generatio

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:58 IST

CARE downgrades credit rating on Coffee Day Global's bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): CARE Ratings has downgraded credit rating on Coffee Day Global's long-term bank facilities to BBB from A and continued on credit watch with negative implications.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:47 IST

Veeba's V-Nourish to create 500 jobs

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The majority of the new roles will be in the company's sales, production, and marketing teams, and will support V-Nourish's pursuit of gaining over 5 per cent market share in the kids' drink segment in India within the next three years.

Read More
iocl