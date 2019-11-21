Bajaj Finserv logo
Bajaj Finserv logo

Secure Your Trekking Journey Against Mishaps With Trek Cover From Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:13 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Adventure travel in India has seen a significant increase in the recent past, and while these activities may get your adrenaline pumping, you can't ignore the associated risks.
Whether you're looking to scale the Himalayan peaks, explore north-eastern alpine meadows or simply spend some time in the marshy backwaters of South India, ensuring safety should be a priority. This involves purchasing the right equipment, good-quality boots, repellents, and supplementary items like air canisters and anti-venom kits.
While these items serve as preventive measures, they may not be helpful in case of an untoward incident such as loss of a wallet or an accident. For such scenarios, it is ideal to have an insurance policy such as Trek Cover offered by Bajaj Finserv.
The policy offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, allows you to block your credit and debit cards with a single call and offers emergency hotel and travel assistance along with complimentary accident insurance.
Here are a few of the important features of this policy:
Get emergency hotel and travel assistance in case you're stranded:
If you lose your wallet and are stranded without money, you can avail financial assistance of up to Rs.1 lakh to manage hotel bills and travel tickets within India. This amount is interest-free for a period of 28 days. You may also avail assistance of up to Rs.1.8 lakh to cover hotel and travel expenses when you are travelling outside India.
Avail complimentary cover against personal accidents:
The Trek Cover offered by Bajaj Finserv provides coverage of up to Rs.1.5 lakh against personal accidents. This can come in handy if you're injured and need immediate, specialised care when you're trekking or indulging in adventure sports.
Get a replacement smartphone to contact family:
Trek Cover also grants you access to an emergency smartphone in case yours is misplaced or stolen so that you can contact your loved ones. This service is only available in select cities within India, and you must return the phone within 7 days of receiving it.
Block all your credit and debit cards with a single call:
Amidst a tough climb or a challenging stretch of terrain, you may lose or accidentally drop your personal belongings. This can be very stressful, especially if you lose your wallet, as it usually contains important items such as your bank cards. With Trek Cover, you can instantly block all your lost debit and credit cards. All you need to do is call the dedicated toll-free number. Additionally, you can also get a free replacement of your PAN card in case you lose it.
Apart from benefits that are tailored to address risks that you may encounter while trekking, this policy also comes with a simple online application process. Visit Bajaj Finserv's website, fill an application form and pay the premium of Rs.699 via Net Banking, UPI, Mobile Wallet, or debit/credit card. In just 3 steps you can secure yourself financially before you embark on your next trek.
To protect other aspects of your life, do consider other plans offered under Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions offered by Bajaj Finserv. These plans cater to a wide range of specific, often-ignored needs and offer comprehensive coverage at nominal premiums. You may choose from plans such as Wallet Care, Domestic Holiday Cover, or a Honeymoon Holiday Cover based on your specific requirements.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:05 IST

India's leading PR firm ICCPL launches Mumbai operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt Ltd (ICCPL), a leading name in public relations sector and amongst the top PR firms in India has recently announced its Mumbai operations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:04 IST

Jigsaw Academy's full-time Data Science Program ranked number 2 in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jigsaw Academy's full-time 'Postgraduate Diploma in Data Science' program has been ranked number 2 among the 'Top 10 Full-Time Data Science Courses in India - 2019' by Analytics India Magazine (AIM) with an overall rating of 4.77 on 5.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:02 IST

Puranik Builders files fresh IPO papers with SEBI, plans to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Realty firm Puranik Builders has filed fresh papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through its initial share sale.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:48 IST

India's pioneer in holistic optical services, Gangar Eyenation...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/Digpu): With 40+ years in its legacy in optical products, services and technology, Gangar Eyenation takes pride in being a "People's brand".

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:42 IST

PMJ Jewels presents new designs from Forevermark Artemis...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, launched its beautiful new designs from the Forevermark Artemis Collection handcrafted by PMJ Jewels in collaboration with celebrated designer Bibhu Mohapatra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:39 IST

Weak trade and investment threaten long-term growth: OECD

Paris [France], Nov 21 (ANI): Trade conflict, weak business investment and persistent political uncertainty are weighing on the world economy and raising the risk of long-term stagnation, according to the OECD's latest Economic Outlook released on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:09 IST

Indigenization of Data Centre to be Prioritized

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The sixth edition of Data Centre India 2019 International Conference was organized in New Delhi. The objective of the one-day conference was to understand and formulate strategies related to the future needs and challenges of the data centre infrastructure in

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:54 IST

Rajkummar Rao, Shibani Dandekar enthral audience at M3M Golfestate

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): M3M hosted a celebrity-star studded Rendezvous with the Stars on November 18 at their 7-star golf-themed living project - M3M Golfestate on the Golf Course Extension Road here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:41 IST

TO THE NEW ranked amongst top 25 'India's Best Workplaces in IT...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW has been recognized among 'India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2019 and has been ranked amongst the Top 25 based on a rigorous assessment conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:38 IST

Commodities platform Tradologie to begin operations in Egypt, Turkey

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Tradologie, a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace offering global procurement solutions for commodities trade, said on Thursday it will expand global footprint with offices in Cairo and Istanbul which are expected to become operational by February next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:21 IST

Raheja Developers to deliver 7,000 units in next 1-2 years

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Raheja Developers Limited, one of the leading real estate companies in the country has firmed up definite plans to deliver close to 7,000 housing units over the next 1-2 years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:19 IST

Disinvestment plan fails to cheer stock market, Nifty closes below 11,970

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower after a muted trading session on Thursday, a day after the government announced strategic sale in five public sector units and approved the proposal for mitigating financial stress being faced by telecom operat

Read More
iocl