Secure your weekend getaway with Road Trip Cover from Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:12 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Whether you are an avid biker or enjoy travelling by car, monsoon is the perfect time to go on a road trip. Rain-washed trees and scenic landscapes surely make for breath-taking memories. Though the rainy season is a great time to travel, you must remember that road travel during this time can be hazardous too, given the poor road conditions and potholes in most parts of India. Added to this are the risks such as landslides and water-logging, and you can see why it's important to take extra measures to ensure your safety.
With Road Trip Cover from Bajaj Finserv, you can enjoy your tour without worrying about the financial implications of any travel risks. The road trip insurance policy offers coverage of up to Rs 3 lakh for an affordable premium of just Rs 599.
Read on to know more about the specific situations wherein a road trip travel insurance policy comes in handy.
Travel and hotel assistance if you are stranded-
Getting stranded during a road trip is the last thing you want, whether it's because you've lost track of the route or because you've been caught in heavy showers or a landslide. In such situations, it's better to stay at the nearest hotel until the situation improves. With Road Trip Cover from Bajaj Finserv, you can receive financial assistance to pay for the costs of your stay and return journey. The policy offers substantial coverage of up to Rs 50,000 in India and Rs 1 lakh if you're abroad, and is an interest-free amount for up to 28 days.
Roadside assistance if your car breaks down-
A road trip during the monsoon is fun, but slippery roadways and water-logging can harm your car. Having your car break down at a deserted location can further dampen your spirits. Whether you have a tyre problem or water intrusion into the engine, with the Road Trip Cover you can avail 24/7 roadside assistance in over 700 locations across India. So, you can get your car fixed and get back to your itinerary in no time.
Complimentary insurance to cover accidents-
The Road Trip Insurance from Bajaj Finserv also offers a complimentary cover of up to Rs 3 lakh against accidents, medical evacuation, and hospitalisation. Since you can never rule out the possibility of accidents, this cover is handy as it allows you to seek quality treatment without straining your budget.
Additional Travel-Safe Membership coverage-
When your road trip leads you to crowded markets or popular tourist spots, the possibility of losing your wallet remains high. Since you carry your debit and credit cards in your wallet, it is important to keep them safe to prevent misuse. With the additional Travel-Safe Membership coverage on your road trip travel insurance, you can reach out to the insurer and request them to block all your cards with a single call. This way, you can protect your finances with just one phone call.
Now that you know the benefits of a Road Trip Cover from Bajaj Finserv, ensure that you take a few moments to get the policy before packing your bags for a weekend getaway this monsoon. Applying for the Road Trip Cover is extremely easy and you can do so by simply filling an online application form and paying the premium through your preferred mode of payment.
Apart from the Road Trip Cover, Bajaj Finserv also offers a range of other Pocket Insurance policies such as Monsoon Cover, Dengue Cover, Infection Cover, Identity Theft Cover, Eyewear Insurance, Baggage Insurance and more with premiums starting at just Rs 79.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

iocl