Secure your year-end trips with the Domestic Holiday Cover from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The year-end often witnesses Indians going on a holiday trip to popular destinations across the country. While travelling allows you to indulge in adventure and relaxation, it also comes with its set of challenges and risks.

Thus, having a contingency plan in place before starting off the journey allows you to enjoy your holiday without any worries.

The Domestic Holiday Cover offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, comes as a suitable solution to secure yourself against the financial impact of accidents, hospitalisation, and other such emergencies during the trip. Take a look at the benefits that come along with the Domestic Holiday Cover:

Meet Emergency Expenditures During Travel

If you come across a situation when you are stranded without cash or cards during your trip, you can avail emergency financial assistance of up to Rs 50,000 in India and up to Rs 1 lakh abroad. This can be used to make alternative travel and accommodation arrangements. The monetary advance offered under the Domestic Holiday Cover is interest-free if repaid within 28 days.

Avail 24X7 Roadside Assistance

In an event of a vehicle breakdown or a flat tyre when you are on the trip, you can avail roadside assistance for repairs or towing of your vehicle. This service can be availed in over 700 locations in India.

Block Your Debit/Credit Cards Instantly

Loss of wallet while on a holiday can turn out to be very stressful. Losing wallet essentials such as the credit card, debit card, and the PAN card can expose you to risk of fraud. With Domestic Holiday Cover, insured individuals can block all their payment cards instantly by making a single phone call. You can also get assistance to get a replacement PAN card.

Get Complimentary Coverage up to Rs 3 Lakh

Other than the benefits explained above, the plan also covers you in case of accidents, burglary at home while you are away, trip cancellation, baggage loss and more. You can claim for losses amounting up to Rs 3 Lakh during such travel exigencies.

You can purchase the Domestic Holiday Cover from Bajaj Finserv through an easy online process. All you need to do is fill up an online application form and pay the premium of Rs 699 via mobile wallet, net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI.

Other than the Domestic Holiday Cover, you may check out over 80 products offered under Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions offered by Bajaj Finserv. Some of the products offered under this category are Trek Cover, Wallet Care, Road Trip Protection, Mobile Screen Insurance, and more.

All these plans are designed to secure you against risks encountered in your daily life. You may choose one or more plans based on your specific lifestyle.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

