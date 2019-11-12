Bajaj-Finserv-Logo
Bajaj-Finserv-Logo

Secure yourself against credit card fraud with wallet Care From Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 19:53 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With incidents of credit card and debit card fraud in the news every other day, it is essential for you to safeguard your finances from PIN based frauds, phishing, tele-phishing, and other scams.
One way to do this is opting for a Wallet Care plan offered by Bajaj Finserv under its Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions category.
Offering coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh at a nominal premium of Rs 599, Wallet Care offered by Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, provides you with a safety net if you ever fall prey to an incident of credit card or debit card fraud. This is a comprehensive wallet protection plan that comes with a host of benefits as explained below:
Block all your payment cards with just a single call:
If your wallet is lost or stolen, you can block all your credit cards and debit cards by making just one phone call. You can report the loss of your wallet 24X7 from anywhere in the world by dialling the dedicated helpline number.
Emergency travel and hotel assistance
In case you lose your wallet and are stranded without money while you are travelling, you can get emergency hotel and travel assistance under the Wallet Care plan offered by Bajaj Finserv. You can avail financial assistance of up to Rs 80,000 abroad and up to Rs 40,000 in India for hotel bookings and travel tickets.
Smooth application process
To apply for Wallet Care, you do not have to go through a lengthy and complicated procedure. All you need to do is apply by filling in your details in the online application form and make the premium payment to complete your purchase. The payment can be made using debit card/credit card, UPI, Mobile Wallet, or Net Banking.
Hassle-free PAN card replacement
In case your PAN card is misplaced or stolen, you can avail free assistance to get a duplicate PAN card with the help of the Wallet Care plan.
Other than Wallet Care, you can also check out other Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions offered by Bajaj Finserv across different categories like travel, health, assistance, and lifestyle.
These include ATM Assault & Robbery Cover, Purse Care, Mobile Screen Insurance, Key Replacement Insurance, and more. With premiums starting at as low as Rs 79, these affordable Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions are crafted to cover your exact need.
This content is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:20 IST

Merck Foundation launches 'Educating Linda' program to support...

Lilongwe (Malawi)/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with the First Lady of Malawi, Prof Gertrude Mutharika together with Beam Trust will support the education of girls of Stella Maris and Providenc

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:03 IST

Jindal Stainless reports Q2 profit at Rs 52 crore

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) has reported a profit after tax of Rs 52 crore in the second quarter (July to September) of current fiscal year as against a loss of Rs 36 crore in Q2 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:30 IST

Stock exchanges shut on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Ltd were closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:30 IST

Industrial output contracts by 4.3 pc in Sept

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Industrial output in September contracted by 4.3 per cent from a year earlier due to poor performance in the manufacturing sector, data released by the government on Monday showed.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:09 IST

Globsyn Business School Successfully Hosts Kalyani Ananda Utsav 2019

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Nov 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Globsyn Business School (GBS) under its Beyond Education vertical of Kalyani Youth Leadership Forum (KYLF), held Kalyani Ananda Utsav 2019- an Inter-School Carnival for Underprivileged Children in and around Amtala- at the Globsyn Knowledge Campus.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:07 IST

Adani Ports clocks 58 pc jump in H1 net profit at Rs 2,055 crore

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Limited on Monday reported 58 per cent jump in its net profit during the April to September period to Rs 2,055 crore, up 58 per cent from Rs 1,296 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:03 IST

Tally Solutions signs MoU with the ICAI to promote digitization...

New Delhi [India] Nov 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tally Solutions, the country's leading business software provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the national professional accounting body.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:50 IST

Logicserve Digital gears up for the next phase of growth with a...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Logicserve Digital, a digital marketing company and the Indian arm of Logicserve Group, has announced the launch of a new logo for the company today to mark the milestone year, 2019 when the company is witnessing exponential growth.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:49 IST

Fourth Consecutive Win for BI WORLDWIDE India at the Dragons of...

New Delhi [India] Nov 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): It's the 4th consecutive year and a winning streak for BI WORLDWIDE India, a global leader in channel loyalty solutions and engagement, at the coveted Dragon of Asia Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:44 IST

GIC Re clocks H1 loss at Rs 481 crore on provisioning for IL&FS, DHFL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Government-owned General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) said on Monday it suffered a loss before tax of Rs 481 crore in the first half of current fiscal year (April to September) as against profit before tax of Rs 200 crore in the corresponding peri

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 16:40 IST

Low global commodity prices pull down Hindalco Q2 profit at Rs 974 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metals flagship company of Aditya Birla Group, on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 974 crore in the quarter ended September against Rs 1,448 crore year-on-year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 16:17 IST

InnovationQore invites start-ups to register for Season 1 of Turbostart

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bengaluru based InnovationQore is all set to hold the first season of its program - Turbostart.

Read More
iocl