Self-reliance in edible oils need of hour, GM mustard to pave way

Self-reliance or 'Atma Nirbharta' in edible oils is the need of the hour for India and it is in the public interest for the welfare of farmers and consumers that the decision to approve Genetically Modified mustard is taken to a logical conclusion.

In late October 2022, after years of scientific research, GM mustard was approved by Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) for field trials.

Post the approval, several myths around GM crops were floated by those who oppose this crop technology.

"All the National agencies and public research systems with expertise in the areas of agriculture, health including modern and ayurvedic science, environment & ecology are officially and formally involved in the risk assessment of the product for its being safe to humans, animals and environment," said Secretary Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and DG Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Himanshu Pathak.

Pathak today issued a detailed statement on various issues revolving around GM mustard, saying that the recent approval for the environmental release of the Genetically Modified (GM) mustard variety called DMH 11 and its parental lines have attracted the attention of various sections of society.

GM technology, the Secretary, said, in the statement, is a disruptive technology capable of bringing change in crop variety to overcome a difficult or impossible problem, and is safe for humans, animals and the environment.

He added that GM technology has imminent potential for the "much-needed revolution in Indian agriculture", against the backdrop of current domestic production, requirement and import of edible oils in the country.

India is the world's second-largest consumer and number one vegetable oil importer, and it meets around 60 per cent of its need through imports.

With the formal approval of GM mustard for mass-scale cultivation in India, it is expected to reduce dependence on imported edible oils.



India's import of edible oils is on the continuous rise to meet domestic demand.

During 2021-22, India spent Rs156,800 crore on the import of 14.1 million tonnes of edible oils consisting of mainly palm and derivatives, soybean, sunflower and canola oils, which is equivalent to two-thirds of India's total edible oil consumption of 21 million tonne.

"Therefore, self-sufficiency in edible oil is essentially required to reduce the forex drain on agri-import," Pathak said.

Going ahead, the demand-supply situation, Pathak said, is expected to worsen as the demand for cooking oil goes up, with projected demand at 29.05 million by 2029-30.

Rapeseed-mustard is an important oilseed crop in India grown on 9.17 million ha with a total production of 11.75 million tons (2021-22). However, this crop suffers from low productivity (1281 Kg/ha) compared to the global average (2000 kg/ha), and disruptive technological breakthrough is needed to enhance productivity of oilseed crops in general and Indian mustard in particular in the country.

About the yield from the GM mustard variety that is being approved, he said in the statement that it was tested for three years against national check Varuna in confined field trials at multiple locations in India, which showed approximately 28 per cent more yield.

Globally, GM crops are grown on 195 million hectare area in more than 30 countries. In several countries, adoption rates of GM traits have been very high; more than 95 per cent in some cases.

"There is no evidence of adverse effects reported from use of GM crops globally.Bulk of produce from GM crops like maize, soybean, etc. is exported from USA, Argentina and Brazil, the major GM crops growing countries to many countries including EUs as animal feed and these countries are earning substantial foreign exchange by exporting GM crops," the Secretary said in the statement.

