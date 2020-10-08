Self Storage India Expands Gurugram warehouse facility

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Self Storage India, India's first self-storage company, is growing its presence around Delhi NCR with the expansion of its Gurugram warehouse. The expanded Gurugram facility has 50 per cent more capacity to cater to India's growing self-storage needs.

As a one-stop solution for anyone moving homes, requiring a home-office, or needing extra storage space for their business, Self Storage India aims to streamline the storage experience. The professional team members ensure a stress-free experience by guiding customers through the simplified process.

Located in the heart of Gurugram, at Udyog Vihar, the warehouse is convenient for those around Delhi NCR, Gurugram, Faridabad, and even Manesar. It is also in proximity to the Delhi border and NH8, making it easy for people to access the facility. Locations such as Red Fort, India Gate, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Qutub Minar, and Lotus temple are just a short distance away from the Gurugram warehouse.

"We are delighted to announce that our Gurugram warehouse will be able to serve more customers now. During the COVID-19 lockdown, we witnessed a surge in demand for our self-storage facilities. Self Storage India also saw a rising need for self-storage services from people who have been working from home during the COVID-19 lockdown. Considering their request, we expanded the Gurugram facility by adding units of varying sizes, ranging from 50-150 sq. ft. We are excited to open our doors to more customers who need self-storage facilities in and around Delhi NCR," said Manjali Khosla, Co-Founder and CEO, Self Storage India, on the expansion of the Gurugram facility.



All Self Storage India warehouses offer 24/7 surveillance, guards patrolling around the clock, regular cleaning of the areas following COVID-19 measures, easy move-in, personalized visits, well-lit areas, pest control, helpful staff, easily accessible locations, and more.

Understanding the customers' needs, Self Storage India had accommodated some policy changes when the country went into lockdown in March 2020. The customers were not charged any late fees, nor any revisions were made to their pre-lockdown rates. The company swiftly went into action to ensure all hygiene measures were in place to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"We understood that our customers were going through challenging times, and as a conscientious company, we took a call to support our customers and make things easier. With life slowly getting back on track, we went ahead with expanding the Gurugram facility to fulfill customers' burgeoning needs," added Manjali Khosla.

Self Storage India's sprawling Gurugram facility in Sector 18 is the flagship storage facility with another gigantic warehouse located in Noida, Sector 59. The company aims to add more locations soon. Customers looking for impeccable self-storage services can head to the refreshed Gurugram center and rent a dedicated storage unit to keep all their valuables safe and secure.

