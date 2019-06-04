The slowdown in economy has raised prospects of a rate cut by RBI.
The slowdown in economy has raised prospects of a rate cut by RBI.

Selling pressure pulls down equity indices as investors hope for interest rate cut

ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 16:31 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended in the negative territory on Tuesday as traders booked profit and investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision on interest rates later this week.
The BSE S&P Sensex closed 184 points down at 40,084 while the Nifty 50 lost 67 points to 12,022. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), all sectoral indices were in the red except for Nifty metal and PSU bank.
Among stocks, Zee Entertainment was a prominent loser with 3.7 per cent decline. Hero MotorCorp slipped 2.9 per cent, Asian paints 2.5 per cent, Dr Reddy 2.4 per cent and Bharat Petroleum Corporation 2.3 per cent.
Jubilant Life Sciences extended declines for the third consecutive trading session and lost 5.8 per cent. Other pharma stocks like Dr Reddy's, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Lal PathLabs, and Biocon also fell.
However, shares of PSU banks traded in the positive following reports that the Finance Ministry is expected to infuse Rs 40,000 crore to increase their lending capacity and strengthen balance sheets.
Shares of GE Power India soared 2.3 per cent intraday after the company bagged an order worth Rs 738 crore from Aravali Power.
The slowdown in economy during January to March quarter has raised prospects of a rate cut by RBI. With inflation subdued at 2.92 per cent in April -- well below the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent -- investors hope the central bank can cut repo rate by 50 basis points to encourage private investments and consumer spending.
Meanwhile, most Asian stocks were on a weak ground after a technology rout sank Nasdaq shares overnight. Equity benchmarks edged down in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and South Korea.
A day earlier on another side of the globe, there was a volatile Wall Street session as US manufacturing growth eased in May to its weakest pace in more than two-and-a-half years.
Besides, investors were concerned over intensifying US-China trade war with US President Donald Trump's administration saying that Beijing was pursuing a blame game in recent public statements. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 18:29 IST

Clovia and Colors TV enter into a strategic collaboration

New Delhi [India] June 04 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Clovia, India's fastest growing lingerie brand, has partnered with Colors TV for an exclusive sleepwear collection called the 'STARLIT collection' which will be worn by characters from the TV shows on Colors. The collection was launched in April this year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 17:52 IST

BPCL, HPCL pick up 25 pc stake each in IOC's LPG pipeline project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): The government-owned oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum have signed an agreement to form a joint venture company for the country's largest LPG pipeline project from Kandla in Gujarat to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 16:41 IST

WayCool takes over distribution operations of Farm Taaza

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 04(ANI/BusinessWire India): WayCool Foods & Products Pvt Ltd has engaged into a business transfer agreement with Farm Taaza, a Bengaluru based fresh produce e-commerce enterprise that works with online and offline retailers and other clients.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 14:59 IST

AAI signs pact with Boeing to modernise air traffic management in India

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and aerospace major Boeing on Tuesday announced the signing of a technical assistance agreement to develop an air traffic management roadmap which will improve airspace utilisation and help maintain efficient aircraft operations.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 14:51 IST

India lost $13 billion in revenue collections due to trade...

.Washington DC [United States], June 4 (ANI): Potential tax revenue losses to the Indian government due to trade misinvoicing are estimated at 13 billion dollars in 2016, according to a study by think-tank Global Financial Integrity (GFI).

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 14:34 IST

Head to Haut Monde in Dehradun this summer vacation

New Delhi [India] June 04 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Haut Monde, Hill Stream Resort and Spa, situated among the lush green mountains, provide the most luxurious rooms. In the village of Kokliyal, Dehradun, Haut Monde Resorts provides with the best balcony views of the setting sun on the horizon, green lawns, an

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 14:27 IST

Maharashtra - the future start-up capital of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 04(ANI/NewsVoir): Indian start-up ecosystem has undergone a tectonic shift over the past decade. The numbers of start-ups have grown seven folds from around 7000 in 2008 to around 50,000 by end - 2018.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 12:43 IST

Bajaj Finserv partners with motherhood hospitals to provide Life...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a bid to expand its Life Care Finance segment, Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, today announced its partnership with motherhood hospitals, a comprehensive network of women & children hospital.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 12:35 IST

Grow your savings by 50 percent with a Bajaj Finance fixed deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 04(ANI/BusinessWire India): With a fixed deposit, you can steadily grow your wealth or save for a goal like your wedding, the down payment of a home, a purchase of a new car, and more. While fixed deposits were often overlooked in the past owing to inadequate returns

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 12:28 IST

RBI tweaks exposure framework for banks, introduces economic...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made changes in guidelines on large exposures framework for banks to reduce the concentration of risk and align them with global norms.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 12:12 IST

PokerBaazi announces 'Value Bomb', India's biggest High-Value tournament

New Delhi [India] June 04(ANI/BusinessWire India): PokerBaazi, India's most trusted online Poker platform is all set to launch India's biggest high-value tournament, the Value Bomb. A unique event with mind-boggling numbers and unreal value for money, it is scheduled to take place from 5th - 9th June

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 11:48 IST

Two-thirds of British firms unable to fill digital positions: Report

London [Britain], June 4 (ANI): Britain is losing out on 63 billion pounds a year as companies struggle to find people with digital skills, a study by the Confederation of British lndustry and Tata Consultancy Services said on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl