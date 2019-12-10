SEMrush hosted the biggest International Digital Marketing show in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): SEMrush, the leading online visibility management platform hosted the biggest international digital marketing show in India today at the Sheraton Grande Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center.

SEMrush Marketing Show brought together insightful keynotes, expert panels, workshops, best practice for growth in digital marketing - all in an absolutely dynamic networking set up.

The event witnessed power-packed speakers from notable international brands including Microsoft, LinkedIn, Zoho.com, Uber Eats, Nykaa, and OLX sharing first hand insights on improving digital marketing strategies, building traffic, expanding brand awareness and everything a marketer should know to be prepared for 2020.

According to the participants, among the most popular sessions were the following:

-Audiences, Ads, and AI: Top Tips for Future-Proofing Your PPC by Purna Virji, Microsoft

-Marketing in 2020 - Why businesses should kill the Funnel and focus on the Flywheel by Shahid Nizami, Hubspot

-Key to scale - how to build your own business from scratch by Vargab Bakshi, Shopify India

Olga Andrienko, Head of Global Marketing, SEMrush commented, "Through this event, we have created a platform for all marketing professionals to come together to share principles and skills of digital marketing techniques. The workshops have seen a tremendous response and with plenty of networking opportunities, it was the perfect place to learn new tactics and check them out in real business cases with LinkedIn, Google and SEMrush speakers."

"The most encouraging was to see that everything shared on the conference can be transferred into the real plan of actions in 2020 to stay on top of the business. We're happy to support Digital India initiative with that one of a kind event for local marketers," Andrienko added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

