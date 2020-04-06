Seniority, RPG Life Sciences launch risk monitoring tool for senior citizens

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 6 (ANI): Seniority, an RPG Group company for senior citizens, and RPG Life Sciences on Monday launched a predictive analysis tool designed to help early detection of COVID-19 risk among the elderly.

The SafeSeniors tool has been developed in consultation with leading experts in areas of infectious diseases, community medicine and clinical pharmacology.

Senior citizens have been found to be more vulnerable to this deadly virus. With close to 12 crore seniors in the country, the stakes are manifold.

"Equipped with a robust algorithm and dynamic tech capabilities, the app can analyse millions of data on a real-time basis and alert the seniors and their dear ones of the COVID-19 risk levels and seek adequate treatment before the disease spirals out of control," said Managing Director of RPG Life Sciences Yugal Sikri and Seniority co-founders Ayush Agarwal and Tapan Mishra.

Available in 12 languages with a simple user interface, the solution will also help governments and healthcare authorities to reach masses, allocate medical resources and reduce the burden on already stretched health infrastructure and authorities, doctors and paramedics, they said in a joint statement.

RPG Enterprises has an annual turnover of four billion dollars and has diverse business interests in infrastructure, tyres, pharma, IT and emerging innovation-led technology businesses. (ANI)

