Senitta debunks menstrual hygiene myths and spreads Dioxin awareness

Senitta Spreading Dioxin Awareness & Debunking Menstrual Hygiene Myths In schools at Lucknow
ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:07 IST

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): It's high time now to break through all the myths and taboos related to menstrual hygiene with Senitta.
A brand by Unicorn Hygiene, aspires to spark the flame of knowledge and enlightenment about personal hygiene and self-care in the minds of women across India. Senitta is not just another sanitary napkin but has the potential to be the voice that brings a big change in the menstrual hygiene conversations and practices prevalent in the society.
In India, women are ashamed or scared to discuss issues related to menstrual hygiene. With that belief in mind and hope to change the current scenario, Senitta strives to educate women about the importance of personal hygiene and the complications it can lead to if ignored. They do this by undertaking several awareness and educational campaigns, one such campaign was organised to educate young women from various educational institutions in Lucknow.
The events were organised in following colleges of Lucknow - Carrier Degree College, Eram Girls Degree College, Navyug College, Ramadhin Singh Girls Degree College, Amity University, AIM, Dayanand Rama Degree College, Sardar Bhagat Singh Degree College.
The goal was to spread awareness regarding dioxin (a group of highly toxic chemical compounds that are harmful to health. They can cause problems with reproduction, development, and the immune system. They can also disrupt hormones and lead to Cervical Cancer) and to break several myths related to menstrual hygiene that many women have and to answer their questions related to menstrual hygiene. They also showed how Senitta's dioxin-free sanitary napkins are different and help to keep the hazards related to menstrual hygiene at bay.
The event commenced by distributing Feedback forms which were going to be collected at the end of the session and the anchor briefed the audience about the session, the product and women hygiene experts. The sessions were led by women's hygiene experts - Dr Purnima and Dr Amit (also known as the Padman of Lucknow) who were there to share their expertise on the topic and provide solutions to the problems that students face during their periods and briefed the students on topics related to personal health and hygiene, the do's and don'ts during menstrual pain and educating them about Dioxin.
Followed by the session, students were asked for their thoughts and suggestions about the Senitta advertisement that was played during the event. Then the students were taught about Senitta's seven layers of protection which makes it different from other sanitary napkins in the market, via an infographic video of Senitta. In the end the students were felicitated by Senitta certificates for their cooperation and active participation in the event.
Return gifts like Senitta packs, along with refreshments and sweets were given to the students and teachers as a token of appreciation. Students were also introduced to the features and benefits of Senitta's App (Hygiene Bank).
The event has reached 9 institutes in Lucknow and inspired a total of 2758 students to take matters like menstrual hygiene seriously and to show them that, there really is 'Nothing to whisper about it.'
Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:10 IST

