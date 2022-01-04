Sensex climbs 275 points; NTPC, SBI, RIL surge

Mumbai [India], January 4 (ANI): The Indian equities markets key indices were trading with substantial gains on Tuesday on the back of strong buying support in power, banking and energy stocks.

NTPC surged 3.37 per cent to Rs 130.25. There was strong buying support in banking stocks led by the country's largest lender State Bank of India. SBI surged 2.19 per cent to Rs 481.15. The heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 1.12 per cent higher at Rs 2431.35.

At around 11.40 am the 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange was trading at 59,458.65 points, which is 275.43 points or 0.47 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 59,183.22 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 59,343.79 points and surged to a high of 59,343.79 points. The benchmark Sensex also briefly slipped into negative in the early morning trade. The index touched a low of 59,084.40 points in the intra-day.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 0.45 per cent or 79.50 points higher at 17,705.20 points.

The Nifty 50 opened in the positive at 17,681.40 points and touched a high of 17,733.65 points and a low of 17,593.55 points in the intra-day.

There was broad-based buying support. 22 of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the positive. Major Sensex gainers include: Power Grid Corporation 1.71 per cent higher at Rs 208.40; Axis Bank 1.52 per cent higher at Rs 706.70; Kotak Bank 1.39 per cent higher at Rs 1849.25; Hindustan Unilever 1.37 per cent higher at Rs 2394.50 and ICICI Bank 1.30 per cent higher at Rs 774.70.

Major Sensex losers included: UltraTech Cement 1.06 per cent lower at Rs 7640; Infosys 0.85 per cent down at Rs 1881; Sun Pharma 0.83 per cent down at Rs 841.25; HCL Technologies 0.77 per cent down at Rs 1316.10 and Wipro 0.51 per cent down at Rs 714.90. (ANI)