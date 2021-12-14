Sensex closes 166 points down; ITC, Bajaj Finance slump

Mumbai (India), December 14 (ANI): The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex closed 166 points down on Tuesday dragged by a nearly 3 per cent slump in ITC. Bajaj Finance dipped over two per cent.

The 30-stock S&P BSE Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange opened in the red and witnessed volatile trading with negative bias. The Sensex ended the day at 58,117.09 points, 0.29 per cent or 166.33 points lower from the previous day's close at 58,283.42 points. The index slumped to a low of 57,803.87 points in the intra-day. It also briefly traded in the positive territory in the afternoon session touching an intra-day high of 58,322.42 points.

This is the second consecutive day of fall in the benchmark Sensex. The index had slumped 503 points on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also closed in the red for the second straight day. The Nifty 50 closed at 17,324.90 points, 0.25 per cent lower than the previous day's close at 17,368.25 points. The Nifty 50 touched a high of 17,376.20 points and a low of 17,225.80 points in the intra-day.

More than half of the scrips that are part of the Sensex ended the day in positive. Power Grid surged 3.84 per cent to Rs.212.30. Dr Reddy 1.05 per cent higher at Rs.4646.75; Nestle India 1.03 per cent higher at Rs.19179.90; Axis Bank 0.94 per cent higher at Rs.710.70; ICICI Bank 0.65 per cent higher at Rs.758.85 and IndusInd Bank 0.57 per cent higher at Rs.943.60 were among the major Sensex gainers.

Major Sensex losers included: ITC down 2.73 per cent to Rs.228.30; Bajaj Finance 2.10 per cent at Rs.7068.65; Kotak Bank 1.75 per cent down at Rs.1840.45; Bharti Airtel 1.60 per cent down at Rs.691.65 and Reliance Industries 1.22 per cent down at Rs.2380.40. (ANI)