Sensex closes 182 points higher, Nifty pharma up by 3.2 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices rose to new highs in a blockbuster Wednesday morning session but closed off the day's high.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 182 points at 40,652 while the Nifty 50 ended 59 points higher to close just one point shy of the 12,000 mark. Most sectoral indices were in the green with Nifty pharma gaining by 3.26 per cent and media by 3.23 per cent.

Among stocks, Sun Pharma added gains of 5.3 per cent to close at Rs 448.50 per share while Dr Reddy's was up by 3.1 per cent and Cipla by 1.8 per cent. Zee Entertainment ticked up by 8.1 per cent to wind up at Rs 309.05.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained by 2.57 per cent to Rs 1,548.50 per share, a day after it became the first Indian company to cross a market capitalisation of Rs 9.5 lakh crore after its stock rallied over 3 per cent intra-day to hit a fresh all-time high.

The other prominent gainers were IndusInd Bank which witnessed gains of 4.9 per cent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Yes Bank, Coal India and Larsen & Toubro.

However, Bharti Infratel lost by 3.2 per cent while IndianOil Corporation, Eicher Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel too closed with marginal losses.

Meanwhile, Asian shares stumbled amid conflicting messages on the US-China trade talks. Late Tuesday, US President Donald Trump had threatened to raise tariffs further if China does not agree to a deal that he liked.

The mood in share markets was subdued with Japan's Nikkei down by 0.62 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.75 per cent and Shanghai blue chips by 0.78 per cent. South Korea's Kospi lost by 1.3 per cent. (ANI)

