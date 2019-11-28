Yes Bank closed at Rs 68.40 per share on Wednesday, up by 8.3 pc
Yes Bank closed at Rs 68.40 per share on Wednesday, up by 8.3 pc

Sensex closes 199 points higher, auto and pharma stocks gain

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 16:34 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices scaled fresh new highs on Wednesday and ended half a per cent higher due to heavy buying in auto, metal and pharma stocks.
The bull run continued amid positive underlying sentiment and optimism surrounding the signing of US-China trade deal's first phase.
The BSE S&P Sensex closed 199 points higher at 41,021 while the Nifty 50 edged up by 63 points to 12,101. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green except for Nifty media and realty.
Nifty auto ticked up by 1.27 per cent, PSU bank by 1.77 per cent and pharma by 0.83 per cent. But Nifty realty and media closed 0.65 per cent and 0.39 per cent lower respectively.
Among stocks, Yes Bank added intraday gain of 8.31 per cent to close at Rs 68.40 per share after the private lender offloaded shares of Reliance Capital for the third consecutive session on Tuesday through an open market transaction. Besides, the bank's board of directors will meet on Friday to consider raising of funds.
Maruti Suzuki gained by 2.4 per cent while Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto were up in the range of 1 to 2 per cent each.
State Bank of India was up by 2.8 per cent, Hindalco by 2.2 per cent and Sun Pharma by 1.9 per cent. UltraTech Cement, UPL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, ONGC and Coal India also witnessed gains of over 1.7 per cent.
However, the prominent losers were Bharti Infratel, Cipla, Larsen & Toubro, ITC and ICICI Bank.
Meanwhile, Asian shares rose as upbeat signals from US-China trade talks generated hopes of an easing of tariff hostilities. At the same time, investors hoped that the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low.
Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.28 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.15 per cent and South Korea's Kospi by 0.31 per cent.
But Shanghai Composite dropped by 0.13 per cent after official data showed profits at China's industrial firms declining in annual terms for the third consecutive month during October.
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States and China are close to agreement on the first phase of a trade deal. Top negotiators from the two countries spoke on phone and agreed to keep working on the remaining issues. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:28 IST

UTS organises Foreign Correspondent Study Tour supported by New...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Five undergraduate Journalism students from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) are collaborating with Indian students at the IIJNM as part of the UTS Foreign Correspondent Study Tour (FSCT).

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:54 IST

Khushhal Kaushik recognized as much needed harbinger powering...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI/Digpu): Through the Digital India campaign, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages new technological thinking. India has always been a tail-ender when it comes to cybersecurity, globally.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:12 IST

Over 20 million users in India log on to 11.11 UC Shopping Festival

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over 20 Million Indians logged on to UC Browser to take part in the recently concluded 11.11 UC Shopping Festival, part of Alibaba's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:57 IST

Ujjivan SFB's IPO to open on Dec 2 with price band of Rs 36 to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (USFB) on Wednesday announced the launch of its initial public offering in a bid to raise Rs 750 crore post its pre-IPO placement of 71,428,570 equity shares for cash consideration aggregating to Rs 250 crore.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:44 IST

Finance your next vacation abroad with personal loan for travel...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To ensure that you have an enjoyable vacation, it is important that you plan every expense involved. You need to consider the cost of food, travel, recreational activities and accommodation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:42 IST

Logistics industry veteran Beat Simon and Albert Ng join Zephyr...

Mumbai/ Bengaluru [India], Nov 27 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Zephyr Peacock backed technology-driven logistics provider, 20Cube, has announced the appointment of Beat Simon, an industry veteran as Executive Chairman and Albert Ng, Former APL Logistics strategy lead as Head of Strategy and Implementation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 15:40 IST

IIT Kanpur and TalentSprint announce partnership for development...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has announced an Advanced Certification Program in Cyber Security and Cyber Defense in partnership with TalentSprint.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 15:12 IST

Prices of ski homes in the Alps rise 19 pc over last decade: Knight Frank

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Ski homes in the Alps have witnessed an average price growth of 19 per cent over the last decade, outperforming average returns from prime properties in tier-one cities like Geneva (19 per cent), Mumbai (13 per cent), Monaco (minus 11 per cent) and St Tropez

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:56 IST

Indian investment industry poised for growth; competition set to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): CFA Institute, the global association of investment management professionals, is enthusiastic about prospects for the investment industry in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:42 IST

Air passenger markets resilient but air cargo demand remains weak: AAPA

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Nov 27 (ANI): International air passenger demand continued to grow at a moderate pace in October, demonstrating resilience in the face of the ongoing easing in global economic activity, preliminary traffic figures released on Wednesday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlin

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:23 IST

Likee collaborates with Telugu movie Raja Varu-Rani Garu;...

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has joined hands with the upcoming Telugu movie Raja Varu - Rani Garu which is releasing on November 29.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:23 IST

Manipal Global Academy of BFSI partners with Sundaram Finance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, a leading professional learning platform and a division of Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), is partnering with Sundaram Finance Ltd. for conducting a year-long program to help industry professionals develop t

Read More
iocl