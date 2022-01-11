Sensex closes 221 points higher; IT stocks surge

Mumbai [India], January 11 (ANI): The Indian equities markets rallied for the third consecutive session on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex closing with a gain of 221 points on the back of strong buying support in IT stocks.

HCL Technologies surged more than four per cent. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries and TCS gained nearly one per cent.

The 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at 60,616.89 points, which is 221.26 points or 0.37 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 60,395.63 points.

Earlier the Sensex opened in the negative at 60,342.70 points and fell to a low of 60,281.52 points in the morning trade. The Sensex touched a high of 60,689.25 points in the intra-day.



The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange ended the day at 18,055.75 points, which is 0.29 per cent or 52.45 points higher from its previous day's close at 18,003.30 points.

The Nifty opened in the red at 17,997.75 points and slipped to a low of 17,964.40 points in the morning trade. The Nifty touched a high of 18,081.25 points in the intra-day.

There was strong buying support in IT stocks. HCL Technologies surged 4.30 per cent to Rs 1344. Tech Mahindra jumped 1.58 per cent to Rs 1744. TCS soared 0.99 per cent to Rs 3917.75. Infosys closed 0.27 per cent higher at Rs 1856.05.

HDFC 1.90 per cent higher at Rs 2710.65; Reliance Industries 0.71 per cent higher at Rs 2454.90; Sun Pharma 0.66 per cent higher at Rs 831.90; State Bank of India 0.48 per cent higher at Rs 505.95 and HDFC Bank 0.44 per cent higher at Rs 1565.70 were among the major Sensex gainers.

Tata Steel slumped 3.32 per cent to Rs 1130.15. Bajaj Finance 0.89 per cent down at Rs 7659.80; ITC 0.65 per cent down at Rs 221.85; Asian Paints 0.51 per cent down at Rs 3536.85; Kotak Bank 0.51 per cent down at Rs 1938.10; Dr Reddy's Laboratories 0.49 per cent down at Rs 4671.05 and IndusInd Bank 0.24 per cent down at Rs 918.30 were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

