Sensex closes 233 points down in choppy day; Titan, Tech Mahindra dip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex closed 233 points down in a choppy session on Friday amid mixed cues from the global markets.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 233.48 points or 0.41 per cent down at 57,362.20 points against its previous day's close at 57,595.68 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 57,801.72 points and surged to a high of 57,845.37 points in the morning trade. However, the index turned into negative within a few minutes of trade. It slipped to a low of 57,100.24 points in the intra-day.



The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 69.75 points or 0.4 per cent down at 17,153 points against its previous day's close at 17,222.75 points.

Titan slumped 3.59 per cent to Rs 2524.60. Maruti Suzuki fell 1.79 per cent to Rs 7419.45.

There was heavy selling pressure in IT stocks. Tech Mahindra slumped 2.35 per cent to Rs 1532. Wipro fell 1.18 per cent to Rs 603.65. TCS slipped 1.12 per cent to Rs 3707.95. HCL Technologies closed 0.94 per cent down at Rs 1180.35.

Only eight of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex closed in the positive. Dr Reddy's Laboratories closed 0.77 per cent higher at Rs 4360.90. Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Kotak Bank were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

