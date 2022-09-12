Sensex closes 322 points higher; Reliance, Tata Steel, TCS jump

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex jumped 322 points on Monday led by strong buying support in heavyweights Reliance Industries Limited and TCS.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 321.99 points or 0.54 per cent higher at 60,115.13 points against its previous session's close at 59,793.14 points.

The Sensex started the day in the positive at 59,912.29 points and soared past the 60,000-point mark in the morning trade. The Sensex soared to a high of 60,284.55 points in the intra-day.

The Sensex is trading in the positive for the second consecutive session. The index had gained 104.92 points or 0.18 per cent on Friday, the previous trading session.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange jumped 103.00 points or 0.58 per cent to 17,936.35 points against its previous session's close at 17,833.35 points.

The Nifty had gained 34.60 points or 0.19 per cent on Friday. The Nifty started the day in the positive at 17,890.85 points and rose to a high of 17,980.55 points in the intra-day.

Strong buying support in the index heavyweights Reliance Industries Limited and TCS led the rally on the stock exchanges.

Reliance Industries Limited jumped 1.13 per cent to Rs 2597.60. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) soared 0.75 per cent to Rs 3241.30.

There was good buying support in IT stocks. Tech Mahindra jumped 2.05 per cent to Rs 1149.65. Infosys rose 1.57 per cent to Rs 1535.60. Wipro rose 1.14 per cent to Rs 421.95.

Titan surged 2.39 per cent to Rs 2664.95. Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, L&T, UltraTech Cement and Bharti Airtel were among the major Sensex gainers.

HDFC slipped 0.43 per cent to Rs 2421. HDFC Bank fell 0.40 per cent to Rs 1492.20. Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma and Asian Paints were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)