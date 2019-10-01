Yes Bank plunged by 21 pc to touch an all-time low of Rs 32.05
Yes Bank plunged by 21 pc to touch an all-time low of Rs 32.05

Sensex closes 362 points lower, Yes Bank plunges by 22 pc

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed substantially lower on Tuesday after an extremely volatile session that witnessed banking and financial stocks losing badly.
Market sentiment took a hit after Moody's warned that banks in India risk seeing their capital severely depleted if there is a rise in corporate defaults. Deepening crises at Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank too dented the market mood.
The BSE S&P Sensex closed 362 points or 0.9 per cent lower at 38,305 while the Nifty 50 slid by 115 points to 11,360.
At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), all sectoral indices were in the red. Nifty realty was down by 4.2 per cent, PSU bank by 3.7 per cent, private bank by 1.1 per cent, IT by 1.5 per cent and pharma by 1.05 per cent.
Among stocks, Yes Bank plunged by over 22 per cent intraday to touch an all-time low of Rs 32.20 amid concerns over its exposure to some troubled non-banking finance companies including Indiabulls Housing Finance.
Managing Director and CEO Ravneet Gill refuted market speculation about the capital and liquidity position of the bank calling such talk speculative, unsubstantiated and irresponsible. But the scrip has been falling even as the private lender has got the from the Reserve Bank of India approval to raise more capital.
Shares of RBL Bank also dipped by 7.8 per cent to touch a fresh low of Rs 303 on the BSE over concerns of its exposure to Indiabulls Housing Finance. IndusInd Bank slipped by 5.6 per cent while State Bank of India was down by 5.4 per cent.
Another prominent loser was Zee Entertainment which lost by 10.8 per cent to close the day at Rs 236.75. The media house is engaged with financial investors who are reportedly willing to pick its 10 per cent stake.
Indiabulls Real Estate closed 4.9 per cent lower at Rs 43.65. Grasim, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, JSW Steel, and UltraTech Cement too closed in the red.
However, the gainers included Bharat Petroleum, IndianOil, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, and HDFC Bank.
Meanwhile, Asian share prices ticked up as some investors hoped that the fourth quarter of the current calendar will bring progress in resolving the US-China trade war. White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro dismissed reports that the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.
Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.59 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan inched up by 0.24 per cent. The rest of the region also saw gains as with exchange-traded fund inflows.
Chinese markets will be shut for a week to mark 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:41 IST

CBDT inks 300th advance pricing agreement to streamline tax regime

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) signed the 300th advance pricing agreement (APA) during September, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:01 IST

Yes Bank shares tumble by 25 pc amid market speculation on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Shares of Yes Bank dropped sharply by 25 per cent on Tuesday afternoon following market speculation about its capital and liquidity position.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:57 IST

US Cranberries embark on new journey with Chef Saransh Goila

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): US Cranberries today announced a new partnership with Saransh Goila - one of India's most influential celebrity chefs - to promote the extensive health benefits of cranberries.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:51 IST

Saya Homes to develop uber-luxury project in Indirapuram

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Known for world-class projects, Saya Homes is coming up with uber-luxurious 3 & 4 BHK residential projects at one of the best locations of Indirapuram. The project would be developed in central Indirapuram, Ghaziabad just opposite Indirapuram Ha

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:19 IST

mFilterIt joins ANA Trust to ensure transparency in global...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): The fastest-growing ad-fraud and brand safety company in the world, mFilterIt has joined the ANA Trust Consortium. The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) is the United States advertiser trade association founded in 1910, having more than 1,850 companies

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:08 IST

63 per cent companies spent more than the prescribed CSR -...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Reliance Industries Ltd, NTPC, ONGC, and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spent more than their prescribed CSR budgets in FY 2018-19, according to the India CSR Outlook Report 2019 (ICOR) published by NGOBOX at the recently concluded of the 6th edition of In

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:48 IST

MOIL signs pact with GMDC for new joint venture company

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): MOIL Ltd, the country's largest producer of manganese ore, on Tuesday signed a detailed memorandum of understanding with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) to take up joint exploration of manganese bearing areas in the western state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:35 IST

Slowdown in auto sector continues, Maruti reports 24 pc fall in Sep sales

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Consumer sentiment continued to be weak in September amid economic slowdown, leading several automobile manufacturers to report falling sales on Tuesday despite deep discounts being offered ahead of the festival season.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:27 IST

Output rises at joint-slowest pace in one-and-a-half years: IHS Markit

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Indian manufacturers were again hit by subdued demand conditions domestically and externally, which led them to limit production, lower inventories and reduce input buying, according to IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:13 IST

Praxis Media announces winners of its National Healthcare...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India):The National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019 were held at The Park Hotel, New Delhi amidst the elites of the healthcare sector on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:49 IST

Journey of I-Alpha that began in Sept 2009 successfully...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Estee is registered with SEBI as a Portfolio Management Service provider and a broker. The company offers investment products in the Indian equity and futures markets and has recently launched a fin-tech product for retail customers under the

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:36 IST

No connection between RBI's action and FIR filed by Religare:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) issued a public notice on Tuesday stating that the recent restriction imposed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as prompt corrective action (PCA) has no connection with the first information report registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi

Read More
iocl