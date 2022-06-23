Sensex closes 443 points higher; auto, IT stocks surge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed with a gain of around one per cent in a volatile trading on Thursday helped by strong buying support in auto and IT stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex jumped 443.19 points or 0.86 per cent to 52,265.72 points against its previous day's close at 51,822.53 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 51,972.75 points and surged to a high of 52,516.79 points in the morning trade. The Sensex slipped into the red in the afternoon session touching a low of 51,632.85 points. However, the index turned positive again and closed with a gain of around one per cent.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange climbed 143.35 points or 0.93 per cent to 15,556.65 points against its previous day's close at 15,413.30 points.

The Nifty opened in the positive at 15,451.55 points and surged to a high of 15,628.45 points. The Nifty slipped into the red in the afternoon session touching a low of 15,367.50 points.



Auto stocks witnessed a strong rally. Maruti Suzuki surged 6.33 per cent to Rs 8274.60. Mahindra & Mahindra soared 4.41 per cent to Rs 1028.05.

There was strong buying support in IT stocks. The country's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services surged 2.70 per cent to Rs 3309. Wipro soared 1.97 per cent to Rs 419.35. Tech Mahindra rose 1.11 per cent to Rs 991.15. Infosys jumped 1.10 per cent to Rs 1453.20. HCL Technologies rose 1.02 per cent to Rs 971.45.

Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, IndusInd Bank and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were among the major Sensex gainers.

There was across-the-board buying support. Only three of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex closed in the red.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited slumped 1.62 per cent to Rs 2464.60. NTPC and Power Grid Corporation also closed in the red. (ANI)

