DLF plummets over 17 per cent to Rs 141.35 per share on Thursday morning
DLF plummets over 17 per cent to Rs 141.35 per share on Thursday morning

Sensex continues downward slide, Nifty realty dips 6.2 pc as DLF cracks 17 pc

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:37 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone during early hours on Thursday in line with global cues as uncertainty continued over the chance of global fiscal stimulus.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 129 points at 36,932 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 46 points to 10,873.
At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the red except for FMCG. Nifty realty plunged by 6.3 per cent.
Among auto stocks, realty major DLF plummeted 17.5 per cent to Rs 141.35 per share. Oberoi Realty was down 4.3 per cent while Indiabulls Housing Finance suffered a bruising fall of 7.8 per cent to Rs 445.80 per share and Yes Bank lost by 4.2 per cent.
The other prominent losers were Bajaj Finserv, Vedanta, Adani Ports and JSW Steel which lost over 2 per cent each. Hindalco, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance too were in the red.
But FMCG major Britannia gained by 2.6 per cent. Dr Reddy's, ITC, Bharti Infratel and Hindustan Lever showed marginal gains.
Meanwhile, Asian shares went flat as uncertainty continued over the outlook for US interest rates and the global fiscal stimulus.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.2 per cent in very light volumes. Japan's Nikkei was down by 0.05 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.18 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng too lost by 0.8 per cent.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:50 IST

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags large EPCI project from Saudi Aramco

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) said on Thursday that its consortium with EMAS AMC Pte Ltd (a Subsea7 company) has been awarded a project by Saudi Aramco.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:28 IST

World's biggest Amazon campus opens in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Amazon launched its biggest campus in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday which was inaugurated by Home Minister Mahamood Ali.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:27 IST

The sequel to Square Yards' Mega Real Estate Fest, 'Azadi Tour'...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): Square Yards, India's largest proptech company, invites you to 'Azadi Tour' - a Mega Real Estate Fest through the 23rd, 24th and 25th of August, that's aimed at bringing the latest blockbuster launches of RERA registered projects by top In

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:25 IST

Paisabazaar.com strengthens product suite with free Tax-filing platform

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Paisabazaar.com, India's largest online marketplace for financial products, announced today that it has received nearly 50,000 registrations in August on its new income tax-filing platform, which is currently in beta phase.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:11 IST

Ind-Ra revises BHEL's long-term issuer outlook from stable to negative

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Wednesday affirmed engineering major BHEL's long-term issuer rating at IND AA plus but downgraded the outlook.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:05 IST

Medha's Employability Skills program now to be delivered across...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 21(ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to improve the employability skills and employment outcomes of the students of government ITIs in Haryana, Department of Skill Development and Industrial Training, Government of Haryana has recently signed an MoU with Medha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:05 IST

Planning on purchasing a pre-owned car-avail personal loan for...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): Increase in disposable income, evolving lifestyle preferences backed by great finance options, organized work ethos of branded car aggregators and great after sale experiences has inclined the buyer's trend towards used cars over brand new

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:02 IST

Yuvraj Singh tells you how to be a new age Baazigar

New Delhi [India] August 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): BalleBaazi.com, India's fastest growing fantasy gaming platform unveils its latest ad campaign 'Ab Khel kar Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar kehte hai' with brand ambassador Yuvraj Singh who has helmed three advertisements.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:55 IST

Bajaj Finserv Lifecare Finance offers more than 200 treatments...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): Perspective towards health and wellness in India has witnessed a paradigm shift in the last 5 years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:51 IST

Chennais Amirta bags 65 medals across national, international...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management (CAIIHM), has recently bagged an impressive 39 medals at the great Indian Culinary Challenge held in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:47 IST

SRJNA Group announces rebrand to Tinkerly

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] August 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): SRJNA (now Tinker.ly) introduced its new name, new faces, and a new address.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:31 IST

China slowdown to hit banks in Asian developed markets most: Fitch

Singapore, Aug 21 (ANI): Banks in Asia's trade-dependent developed markets will face the most pressure on their credit profiles in the event of a sharp slowdown in the Chinese economy, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings.

Read More
iocl