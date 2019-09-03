All sectoral indices were in the red at the NSE
All sectoral indices were in the red at the NSE

Sensex crashes by 770 points on dismal macro data, Nifty PSU bank down by 5.3 pc

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices suffered bruising losses on Tuesday in all-round selling led by bank, financial, metal and auto stocks after the government last week reported 5 per cent GDP growth during the first fiscal quarter of April to June.
The government has unveiled various measures to arrest falling growth, right from rolling back of higher tax surcharge from foreign investors to mega reforms in the public sector banking space. However, investors remain cautious due to weak macro-economic indicators amid global trade wars and a gloomy outlook for this year.
The BSE S&P Sensex closed 770 points lower or 2 per cent at 36,563 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 225 points to 10,797.
At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the red. Nifty PSU bank dropped by 4.87 per cent to 2,353.80 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a mega-plan last week to merge 10 public sector banks for creating four stronger lenders with countrywide networks and global reach.
Stocks of Punjab National Bank plunged by 8.55 per cent to close at Rs 59.40 per share. Oriental Bank of Commerce edged lower by 9.6 per cent to Rs 66.40 while Canara Bank traded 10.6 per cent lower to trade at Rs 197.20 per share.
Traders said while the development is positive, it will take a long time for the better economies of scale to materialise and face initial profitability pain.
However, IDBI Bank gained by 7.6 per cent after the government announced its recapitalisation with infusion of over Rs 9,000 crore.
Among the other prominent losers were Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Indian Oil Corporation and Tata Motos which lost between 4 and 4.5 per cent each. Heavyweight Reliance Industries plunged by 3.8 per cent while Jindal Steel lost by 3.6 per cent.
However, IT stocks like Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech showed some gains.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks drifted in thin trading as investors waited to see if US and Chinese officials can schedule a planned meeting this month to continue trade talks.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 0.4 per cent after anti-government protests. South Korea's KOSPI slipped by 0.18 per cent but Japan's Nikkei moved up marginally by 0.02 per cent.
(ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:20 IST

IndiaMart leads Series A investment in Vyapar business...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): India's largest online business-to-business marketplace -- IndiaMart -- on Tuesday announced its investment in Vyapar, a mobile-based business accounting software for small businesses.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:39 IST

Cabinet clears Rs 9,300 crore capital infusion in IDBI Bank

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Central government on Tuesday approved Rs 9,300 crore capital infusion into IDBI Bank to increase the lender's capital base.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:28 IST

CCEA approves higher prices for ethanol

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): As part of the Central government's efforts to raise the level of ethanol blending in fuels, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved higher price for ethanol derived from different raw materials under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Progra

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:38 IST

Cabinet approves recapitalisation of IDBI

New Delhi,[India] Sep 3 (ANI) The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved recapitalisation of IDBI Bank with a one-time infusion of Rs 9,300 crore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:06 IST

Swami Mukundananda inspires next generation of leaders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Swami Mukundananda, Founder of JKYog, world-renowned yogi, spiritual teacher, and mind management authority, takes his teachings to the cutting edge of the future - the next generation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:03 IST

Declining exports of cotton textiles - a matter of deep concern

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/BusinessWire India): Exports of cotton textiles continued their downward spiral declining by 24.5 per cent during April-July 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:01 IST

TVS Motor company registers sales growth of 4 pc in August 2019...

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 290,455 units in August 2019 as against sales of 279,465 in July 2019, and 343,217 units in the month of August 2018.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:30 IST

Ashok Leyland becomes the first CV maker to get BS-VI...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Ashok Leyland, a flagship company of the Hinduja Group and the country's second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, said on Tuesday it has become the first lndian original equipment manufacturer to meet the Bharat Stage VI emission norms across its fu

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:29 IST

UTI Mutual Fund selects Resulticks to power its omni-channel...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Real-time omnichannel marketing solutions provider Resulticks announced that UTI Mutual Fund (UTI MF), one of India's largest investment managers, has selected Resulticks as its partner to drive its outcome-driven strategy around omnichannel customer

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:28 IST

Praxis Healthcare Investor Report 2019 uncovers value creation...

New Delhi [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Praxis Global Alliance, the management consulting and advisory firm, launched its flagship report for the Healthcare sector 'Healthcare Investor Sentiment Spotlight 2019', today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:55 IST

PSU Bank index falls 3.7 pc after merger plan, PNB and Canara...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) traded under pressure on Tuesday after the government last week unveiled a mega-plan to merge 10 of them for creating four stronger lenders with countrywide networks and global reach.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:34 IST

Tata Steel announces closure of manufacturing unit in Welsh

London [Britain], Sep 3 (ANI): Tata Steel has announced the closure of a manufacturing plant in southern Welsh city of Newport.

Read More
iocl