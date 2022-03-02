Sensex dips 988 points on negative cues from global equities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Indian stock markets key indices Sensex and Nifty slumped by nearly two per cent on Wednesday on negative cues from the global equities amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 55,259.02 points at around 2 pm, which is 988.26 point or 1.76 per cent down from its previous session's close at 56,247.28 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened deep in the red at 55,629.30 points and slumped to a low of 55,020.10 points.



The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 259.40 points or 1.54 per cent down at 16,534.50 points.

The Nifty opened deep in the red at 16,593.10 points and slumped to a low of 16,478.65 points.

Maruti Suzuki tumbled 6.09 per cent to Rs 7806.45. Asian Paints dipped 5.19 per cent to Rs 3007.95. HDFC Bank slipped 4.61 per cent to Rs 1360.95.

However, there was good buying support in metal stocks. Tata Steel surged 6.36 per cent to Rs 1298.60.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 1.56 per cent higher at Rs 2396. Titan was up 1.41 per cent at Rs 2580.65. (ANI)

