Investors remain cautious as corporates declare Q1 earnings
Investors remain cautious as corporates declare Q1 earnings

Sensex down over 100 points in early trade, PSU banks gain

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:32 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Equity indices continued to slip during early hours on Friday in line with their Asian peers as investors remained cautious amid corporate results season.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down 101 points at 37,730 while the Nifty 50 slipped 19 points to 11,234.
At the National Stock Exchange, sectoral indices were mixed with Nifty IT, media and metal in the red while PSU banks gained 1.7 per cent.
Among stocks, Indian Oil Corporation dropped by 2.6 per cent and traded at Rs 142.75 per share. Vedanta dropped by over 2 per cent, UPL by 1.8 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 1.5 per cent and ONGC by over 1 per cent.
However, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bharti Infratel edged higher by 2 per cent. The other prominent gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Zee Entertainment.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks retreated after their US counterparts fell from record highs amid mixed corporate earning results.
Stocks fell in Japan and South Korea while China and Hong Kong opened lower as the European Central Bank unexpectedly held interest rates steady.
Uncertainties over whether Washington and Beijing will be able to settle differences over trade kept many investors on guard. Negotiators from the two sides will meet in Shanghai next week.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:37 IST

Exciting tournaments and delighted winner of brand new OnePlus 7...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Adda52 Rummy, the leading online rummy gaming website organizes interesting tournaments for rummy fanatics and is proud to announce the winner of OnePlus 7 Pro tournament finale that happened on 22nd June. In an event that witnessed the

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:30 IST

Spearheading Edutech Revolution in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) India, July 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Traditional coaching classes are making way for online learning. India's edutech industry is evolving into a more data-driven and innovative segment, where start-ups are syncing the industry with user needs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:27 IST

ANA launches limited "Hello Blue Sale"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for seven consecutive years, announced today to launch a limited sales event called "HELLO BLUE SALE" running from July 26, 2019 to July 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:25 IST

Indian non-banks' relief from funding pressure only short-term: Fitch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 25 (ANI): The Indian government's partial credit guarantee on asset purchases from non-bank lenders will ease funding pressure on the non-bank sector in the short term, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday but added that it does not address investors' long-term concerns abo

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:59 IST

Bollywood's advocate Dinesh Tiwari receives 'Society Global...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Recently in a glittering event hosted in London by the Society Magazine, Advocate Dinesh Tiwari was felicitated 'The Society Global Indian Icon Award 2019', for excellence in the field of law. He was presented the award by the hands of Gopichand Hi

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:58 IST

Kargil veteran Lt Col Dr Samir Rawat first officer invited to...

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Exactly twenty years ago, then Major Samir Rawat unfurled the National Flag atop icy peaks after recapturing enemy-held positions in Batalik sector of Kargil in 1999 and was conferred a President's gallantry award for bravery in face of the enemy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:48 IST

RBI panel recommends revision of loan limit for MSME

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A committee constituted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recommended that limit for collateral-free lending should be increased to Rs 20 lakh for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and self-help groups (SHGs).

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:23 IST

Tata Motors Q1 loss at Rs 3,680 crore on JLR woes, revenue dips 7.7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Tata Motors on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,680 crore for June quarter of current financial year 2019-20 against a loss of Rs 1,863 crore registered in the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 16:47 IST

Equity indices end flat after volatile trading, Tata Motors skids 4.8 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Equities traded with a negative bias on Thursday and closed lower for sixth consecutive trading session ahead of the July futures and options (F&O) expiry.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:44 IST

V-Guard Industries net profit rises 54 pc in Q1

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 25 (ANI): Consumer electricals and electronics company V-Guard has reported consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30 at Rs 53 crore, up by 54 per cent from Rs 34.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:37 IST

Electronic witnessing system: A 'safety valve' in modern IVF...

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India] July 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Earlier this month, awful news shocked the medical fraternity and the patients all over the globe. A US couple of Asian descent accused a California fertility clinic of an IVF mix up, leading them to have 'wrong children'. They filed a la

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:28 IST

Safeguard your health this rainy season with a Monsoon Insurance...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The monsoon season usually records an increase in the number of injuries due to rain-related accidents. Additionally, several regions in the country also witness an outbreak of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria.

Read More
iocl