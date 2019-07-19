Profit booking wiped out early gains on Friday morning
Profit booking wiped out early gains on Friday morning

Sensex drops 237 points on profit booking, Nifty below 11,600

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:33 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices erased opening gains in early hours on Friday due to profit booking with the Nifty auto dropping 1.3 per cent.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down 238 points at 38,660 while the Nifty 50 slipped 69 points to 11,528. At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the red.
Among stocks, Yes Bank continued its downward slide and dipped 2 per cent lower at Rs 84.05 per share. In the auto sector, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp between 1.3 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.
The other prominent losers were Maruti, GAIL, Indian Oil, ONGC, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv.
However, UltraTech Cement gained 1.7 per cent to Rs 4,680 per share. Titan, Powergrid, Vedanta and Tata Steel showed marginal gains.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks advanced after a top Federal Reserve official cemented expectations of a US interest rate cut later this month.
The Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were both up 1 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI also rose 1 per cent and Japan's Nikkei advanced 1.65 per cent. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:54 IST

L&T Infotech's net profit slips 6.1 pc q-o-q to Rs 356 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) has reported net profit of Rs 355.7 crore in April to June quarter, down by 6.1 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 1.5 per cent on year-on-year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:59 IST

FM seeks to allay fears on surcharge on super rich

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Indicating no roll back of the income tax surcharge on the super-rich imposed in the budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday ruled out any adverse impact of it on investor confidence and said the fears of flight of capital are unfounded.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:09 IST

13th Joint Economic and Trade Committee- Ministers get to Business

London [UK] July 18(ANI/NewsVoir): In the 13th Joint Economic and Trade Committee meeting in London, Secretary of State for International Trade, Dr Liam Fox, and his counterpart, India's Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal, met with businesses to discuss how to ensure UK-India trade relations achieve t

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:06 IST

Lead-Acid Battery market will grow explosively with EVs, says...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] July 18(ANI/NewsVoir): The lead-acid battery industry has been in existence for more than 150 years, but the ubiquitous technology is still displaying remarkable traction.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:56 IST

Govt likely to move IBC Amendment Bill in Parliament on Monday

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The government is likely to move Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Amendment Bill in Parliament on Monday, sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:33 IST

NIIT bags ASSOCHAM Education Excellence Awards 2019

New Delhi [India] July 18(ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, has bagged the ASSOCHAM Education Excellence Awards 2019 as the 'Best Innovative Brand' in the Education sector.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:30 IST

BharatMatrimony's 'Find Your Equal' campaign wins award for...

New Delhi [India] July 18(ANI): India's No 1 and most trusted matrimony service BharatMatrimony's 'Find Your Equal' national campaign, starring MS Dhoni, which sharply focuses on women's right to equality in a relationship, won the award for 'Gender Sensitivity' at the International Advertising Associ

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:22 IST

Sensex plunges 318 points on global worries, Yes Bank down 12.7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Equities ended a three-day winning streak on Thursday with across-the-board selling pressure during last hour of trading.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:51 IST

eBay expands presence in India through Paytm Mall integration

New Delhi, [India], July 18 (ANI): eBay Inc has invested about 150 million (nearly Rs 1,000 crore) in domestic e-tailer Paytm Mall for a 5.5 per cent stake.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:31 IST

Resulticks brings on-board Kulmeet Bawa as Chief Operating...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Real-time omnichannel marketing solutions provider Resulticks announced today that Kulmeet Bawa has joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer and President, JAPAC.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:12 IST

"Definitely see me as an entrepreneur in the future" - Rajkummar...

New Delhi [India] July 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao enthralled the audience at Entrepreneur 2019 today. The actor shared his entrepreneurial dreams with some of the key start-up founders in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:03 IST

Reliance Brands completes acquisiton of Hamleys Global for £67.96 million

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Reliance Brands said on Thursday it has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake of Hamleys Global Holdings Ltd (HGHL), the British toy retailer, for 67.96 million pounds (about Rs 580 crore).

Read More
iocl