Yes Bank was the top laggard on Thursday with a fall of 15.76 pc to Rs 54 per share
Yes Bank was the top laggard on Thursday with a fall of 15.76 pc to Rs 54 per share

Sensex drops by 470 points while Nifty tests 10,700, Yes Bank tumbles by 15.7 pc

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:15 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Heavy selling pressure across sectors dragged equity benchmark indices down on Thursday as investors grappled with the domestic and global slowdown, fluctuating oil prices and absence of any fresh triggers.
At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 470 points or 1.29 per cent at 36,093 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 136 points to 10,705.
At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), all sectoral indices were in the red. Nifty media ended 4.4 per cent lower, PSU bank by 2.2 per cent, private bank by 1.8 per cent, metal by 1.6 per cent and pharma by 1.5 per cent.
Among stocks, Yes Bank was laggard of the day with a drop of 15.76 per cent to Rs 54 per share after CARE Ratings downgraded ratings of non-convertible debentures of Morgan Credits, one of the private lender's promoter entities.
Other private lenders like IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank too were in the negative zone. Even the government-owned State Bank of India (SBI) slipped by over 2 per cent.
Zee Entertainment plunged by 7.8 per cent following reports that its promoter has been restricted from selling its stake in the media company.
The other prominent losers were Indiabulls Housing Finance, which slipped by 4.6 per cent, Tata Steel by 3.5 per cent, Reliance Industries by 2.2 per cent and Vedanta by 2.1 per cent.
However, those which showed some gains were Tata Motors, Coal India, HDFC Bank, UPL and Bharti Airtel.
Meanwhile, Asian shares turned lower after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points. It was the second Fed rate cut this year.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares had ended down 0.5 per cent as a 1 per cent fall in Hong Kong offset 0.4 per cent gains on Japan's Nikkei and from China's blue-chip stocks.
Central banks around the world have been loosening policy to counter the risks of low inflation and recession. Easier monetary policy generally supports equities. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:16 IST

Domestic air traffic in August grows 3.24 pc year-on-year

New Delhi [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Domestic airlines carried 943.58 lakh passengers during January to August as against 913.95 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, marking an annual growth of 3.24 per cent and monthly growth of 3.87 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:13 IST

Schneider Electric and BASF increase visibility into operations...

Rueil-Malmaison [France] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, helps BASF, the largest chemical company in the world, increase visibility into operations with the implementation of EcoStruxue Asset Advisor on their

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:31 IST

Helo launches third edition of 'Helo Superstar' campaign

New Delhi [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Helo, India's leading regional social media platform has launched the third season of 'Helo Superstar' campaign.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:31 IST

Socomec unveils new DIRIS Digiware S power metering, monitoring...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Socomec reaffirms its expertise with the release of DIRIS Digiware S, a new measurement and monitoring solution (in addition to the existing version for AC installations), oriented for the data centre, industry, and commercial space.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:08 IST

Sensex drops by 496 points while Nifty hovers around 10,710, Yes...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Equity indices faced bearish tendencies during the afternoon on Thursday as selling pressure extended across all segments.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:39 IST

Yes Bank tanks by 11 pc after CARE downgrades NCDs of lender's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Shares of Yes Bank cracked by over 11 per cent on Thursday afternoon after CARE Ratings downgraded ratings of non-convertible debentures of Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd (MCPL), one of the private lender's promoter entities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:56 IST

Here's how Bajaj Finserv's pocket insurance comes to your rescue...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Despite the shift towards a cashless economy, the number of people using ATMs across the nation is still significantly large. A recent report by the RBI said that over 800 million Indians have been actively using ATMs in 2019 as compared

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:40 IST

Ambuja Cement among top four in global DJSI ranking

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Ambuja Cements Ltd, a part of the global conglomerate LafargeHolcim, has moved one spot up to the fourth rank globally in the construction material category adjudged by Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:58 IST

One millionth Maruti Suzuki car exported from Gujarat's Mundra Port

New Delhi [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki said on Thursday it has achieved the milestone of one millionth car exports from the Mundra Port in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:27 IST

Last wish of a cancer patient fulfilled by Green Man of Gujarat...

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Sept 19 (ANI): Surat-based non-government organisation (NGO), Hearts at Work, Sruchi Vadalia 27yrs, distributed 2500 in ten days. In a unique event, Sruchi was declared the Brand Ambassador of Hearts at Work foundation and represents the 26000 trees that the foundation has plan

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:22 IST

IDBI Bank's board approves preferential issue of Rs 4,557 crore...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The board of directors at IDBI Bank on Thursday approved the proposal for preferential issue of capital to the government and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) totalling up to Rs 4,557 crore and Rs 4,743 crore respectively.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 10:57 IST

US FDA issues warning letter for Lupin's Mandideep facility

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 19 (ANI): The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued a warning letter to pharma major Lupin Ltd for its facility at Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More
iocl