Sensex ends 246 points higher, Yes Bank climbs by 8 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended morning gains on Friday and ended with gains of 0.6 per cent as global peers slumped after China's GDP growth slipped to a 27-year low of 6 per cent in the third quarter of 2019.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 246 points higher at 39,298 while the Nifty 50 was up 76 points at 11,662.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were in the positive zone except for Nifty media, which dropped by one per cent. Nifty realty gained by 1.9 per cent, metal by 1.8 per cent and pharma by nearly 1 per cent.

Among stocks, Indiabulls Housing Finance closed with a gain of 17.42 per cent at Rs 231.50 on BSE after the company offered pre-mature redemption of all non-convertible debentures (NCDs) maturing in November and December.

Private lender Yes Bank was up by 8.2 per cent, Coal India by 3.3 per cent, Adani Ports by 3.2 per cent and Maruti by 3.1 per cent. The other prominent gainers were Grasim, Nestle India, Power Grid Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Titan.

However, those which lost were Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Cipla, Eicher Motors and Hindalco.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks tumbled after China's economic growth slowed more than expected to 6 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019, marking the weakest pace in nearly three decades.

Shanghai Composite fell by 1.3 per cent which Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid by 0.48 per cent and South Korea's Kospi by 0.8 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was up marginally by 0.18 per cent. (ANI)

