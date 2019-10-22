Infosys closed over 16 pc lower on Tuesday at Rs 640 per share
Sensex ends 335 points lower, Infosys cracks by over 16 pc after whistleblower complaint

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:39 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed in the red on Tuesday amid mixed global cues while software major Infosys recorded its sharpest intra-day fall in more than six years after a whistleblower complaint accused senior company officials of indulging in unethical practices.
The BSE S&P Sensex closed 335 points lower at 38,964 while the Nifty 50 was down by 72 points at 11,590. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT slipping by 4.8 per cent.
Among stocks, Infosys was the top loser at Rs 640 per share -- down by 16.65 per cent -- a day after an anonymous group calling itself 'ethical employees' alleged in a letter to the board of Infosys and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the company is taking unethical steps to boost short-term revenue and profits.
Tata Motors skidded by over 4 per cent, Bajaj Finserv by more than 3 per cent, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies by 2.8 per cent each.
However, those which gained were Dr Reddy's, ICICI Bank, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Titan, and Cipla.
In the morning trading, Yes Bank had gained over 10 per cent amid reports that it is likely to take over Rs 6,000 crore of land held by Sumer Group in Radius joint venture over non-payment of Rs 479 crore loan. But the stock shed early gains and closed 0.78 per cent higher at Rs 51.80 apiece.
Meanwhile, Asian markets saw an extension of last week's positive momentum as equities continue to see good follow up buying. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.
South Korean Kospi rose by 1.16 per cent while Shanghai Composite index moved by 0.5 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index by 0.23 per cent.
Reports said US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to participate in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings in Chile during mid-November where a partial trade deal could be signed. (ANI)

Jubilant FoodWorks reports 12 pc revenue growth in Q2

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Food services major Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts chain in India, on Tuesday reported operating revenues for the second quarter of current fiscal at Rs 988 crore, marking a growth of 12 per cent over Q2 FY19.

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:39 IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 profit gallops 51 pc to Rs 1,724 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Kotak Mahindra Bank said on Tuesday its profit after tax totalled Rs 1,724 crore during the second quarter of the current financial year, up 51 per cent from Rs 1,142 crore in Q2 FY19.

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:51 IST

Bajaj Finance Q2 profit moves up 63 pc to Rs 1,506 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Bajaj Finance said on Tuesday that its consolidated profit after tax jumped 63 per cent to Rs 1,506 crore during the July to September quarter from Rs 923 crore in the same period of previous year.

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:48 IST

Adani Green commissions 50 MW wind energy project in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has commissioned 50 megawatt of wind energy generation capacity in Kutch district of Gujarat.

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:53 IST

Muthoot Finance raises $450 million from international bond markets

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Muthoot Finance Ltd, the largest gold loan company in India, has raised 450 million dollars by selling foreign currency bonds to international investors in its maiden issue of such an instrument.

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:13 IST

Kartik Mohindra now part of Keepers of the Quaich, a global...

New Delhi [India] Oct 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The global success of Scotch whisky has been celebrated with new members of the Keepers of the Quaich being inducted into the international society at a private ceremony held at Blair Castle in Blair Atholl.

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:09 IST

Infosys in damage control mode after complaints of unethical...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Software major Infosys said on Tuesday it has engaged law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Company to conduct an independent investigation on two complaints by some employees about unethical measures to boost profits.

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:21 IST

Equity gauges in the red, Infosys plunges by 13 pc after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Equity indices were in the red during early hours on Tuesday amid mixed global cues but software major Infosys plunged by nearly 13 per cent after a whistleblower complaint accused senior company officials of indulging in unethical practices.

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:38 IST

Marconi Society's Celestini Program Recognizes Indian Students...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Marconi Society, dedicated to celebrating, inspiring and connecting the innovators building tomorrow's digitally inclusive world, has awarded top prizes to students in India who crafted innovative solutions that address the growing chal

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:48 IST

Winners of 'Merck More Than a Mother' Fashion Awards - Zambia...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the winners of 'Merck More Than a Mother' Fashion Awards in partnership with H.E. Esther Lungu, The First Lady of Zambia, together with Zambia Fashion Week.

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:46 IST

Market leading manufacturing companies in India recognized for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) hosted the sixth annual edition of its flagship awards platform - National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC) which is to recognize the companies which have successfully

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:44 IST

Smartphone Cameras Upping the Game for Millennials says Mr Phone

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mr Phone, one of India's fastest-growing technology publications, conducted a survey to understand the modern-day utility of smartphone cameras.

