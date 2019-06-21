Pharma, auto stocks drag down market indices
Pharma, auto stocks drag down market indices

Sensex ends 407 points lower, Yes Bank and Maruti top losers

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:25 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices on Friday failed to carry forward yesterday's momentum and extended losses in the last hour of the trading session amid profit booking.
Investors took cues from weak Asian markets amid continued foreign fund outflow and a depreciating rupee. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 407 points or 1.03 per cent lower at 39,194 while the Nifty 50 was down 108 points at 11,724.
At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), all sectoral indices except for PSU bank were in the red. Nifty pharma dipped 1.46 per cent, media by 1.41 per cent and auto by 1.22 per cent.
Among stocks, Sobha Ltd plunged 7.4 per cent to Rs 520.30 after reports that more than four per cent total equity of the real estate developer changed hands via block deals in early morning trade.
Shares of aviation companies traded under pressure after a crude price surge in global markets. SpiceJet closed 5.6 per cent lower at Rs 123.25 per scrip while InterGlobe Aviation slipped 1.3 per cent at Rs 1,562 apiece.
Aurobindo Pharma shares were down by 3.9 per cent to Rs 602.35 after the company received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its unit 11 active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing facility at Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.
The other losers were Yes Bank which dived 4.5 per cent, Maruti by 2.9 per cent, HDFC 2.56 per cent, Hindustan Lever over 2 per cent and Hero MotorCorp by nearly two per cent.
However, Jet Airways swung in a wide range of 116 per cent between high and low points after the National Company Law Tribunal admitted the ailing airline for insolvency proceedings a day earlier. It finally closed 13.2 per cent higher at Rs 72.45 per share.
Indiabulls Housing Finance also gained 1.7 per cent after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved its proposed merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank. Hindalco, Tech Mahindra and State Bank of India showed marginal gains.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks were mixed as investors embraced the decisive shift by central banks back to stimulus mode. Japanese, South Korean and Australian shares dipped while Hong Kong's benchmark fluctuated and Shanghai shares rose. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:24 IST

Govt announces many 'key reforms' to boost domestic apparel...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said the central government announced many "key reforms" such as relaxation of Sections of Income Tax Act and incentives to boost the domestic apparel sector to enable it to compete with multinational brands.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:58 IST

Reviewing package rates for AB-PMJAY essential for quality...

New Delhi [India] June 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Medical Technology Association of India, which represents leading research-based medical technology companies with significant investments in India, today said that the government's move to set up specialist committees to review package rates for more than 1300

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:55 IST

MAHE Top Private Indian University in QS World Rankings

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] June 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) emerged as the top ranked private university in India according to the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Ranking 2020 released on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:50 IST

ARENA opens new franchise in Bagalur Main Road, 13th Center in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Powered by Aptech, India's premier educator in high-end 3D animation and visual effects, Arena Animation has today announced the launch of its 13th Center in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:48 IST

IIMB's Executive General Management Programme welcomes 50th...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): The Executive General Management Programme (EGMP) at IIM Bangalore, India's top ranked B-school, notches up a milestone achievement as it turns a fabulous fifty.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 17:47 IST

Bullion industry hails Mohit Bharatiya's era of modernisation,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Mohit Bharatiya, the man known for introducing the country to gold lending rates and gold spot exchange, has stepped down from the presidentship of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:46 IST

Moody's assigns Baa3 to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's...

Singapore, June 21 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Friday assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured bonds of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ).

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:19 IST

CM KCR launched Medigadda Pump House

Medigadda (Telangana) [India] June 21 (ANI/Digpu): The prestigious and world's biggest lift irrigation scheme Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandra Sekhar Rao on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:37 IST

249 startups given financial support by FFS in last three years: Goyal

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): A total of 249 startups have been supported in the past three years with the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), the government said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:31 IST

Yasasu to hire 500 ITI students for waste management

New Delhi [India] June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Waste management is a growing sector and there will be an abundance of opportunities going ahead. Yasasu Green one of the leading companies in waste processing has successfully set new standards of hiring by creating opportunities for the cross-functional indu

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 13:42 IST

Start-ups to compete at first-ever Dubai Start-Up Hub road show in India

New Delhi [India] June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative start-ups from India will have an opportunity to pitch and compete for business setup support in Dubai when they gather for the first-ever Dubai Start-up Hub roadshow which will be held in Delhi and Bangalore on June 24th-26th 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 13:26 IST

Indiabulls Housing Finance gets CCI nod to merge with Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Indiabulls Housing Finance said on Friday that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved its proposed merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Read More
iocl