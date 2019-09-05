Nifty realty, FMCG, private bank and IT were in the red on Thursday
Nifty realty, FMCG, private bank and IT were in the red on Thursday

Sensex falls 80 points in narrow trade, Tata Motors and Coal India top gainers

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:12 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday but continued their downward march in the afternoon session to wind up with marginal losses.
The BSE S&P Sensex closed 80 points lower at 36,644 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 3 points to 10,848.
At the National Stock Exchange, sectoral indices were mixed. Nifty metal gained by 2.6 per cent, auto by 2 per cent and pharma by 1.3 per cent. But realty, FMCG, private bank and IT were in the red.
Among stocks, HDFC and Indiabulls Housing Finance lost by 2.8 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively. Private lenders ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank shed 2.2 per cent and 1.2 per cent while FMCG major Hindustan Lever dipped by 0.9 per cent.
IT majors Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech also lost by over 1 per cent each.
However, Tata Motors climbed over 8 per cent on reports that its British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) plans to launch 30 new or revamped vehicles in China in the next two years.
Maruti Suzuki was up by 2.5 per cent after Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari said at the 59th annual SIAM Convention that he will recommend a reduction of Goods and Services Tax to help the auto sector come out of a prolonged slump. He also said that India will not ban petrol and diesel vehicles.
Coal India gained by 7.3 per cent after signing MoUs with two Russian entities in the areas of coking coal mining in the Russian Far East and Arctic Region.
The other prominent gainers were public sector ONGC, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, NTPC and GAIL.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks shot up after China announced another round of trade talks with the United States next month. The development came amid fears of an escalating trade war that could trigger a global economic recession.
Japan's Nikkei gained by 2.12 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI moved up by 0.82 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.96 per cent higher.
The United States plans to increase the tariff rate to 30 per cent from the 25 per cent duty already in place on 250 billion dollars worth of Chinese imports from October 1.
(ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:40 IST

Edelweiss teams up with SBI for co-origination of loans to MSMEs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): ECL Finance, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services, State Bank of India (SBI) have signed a co-origination agreement to increase access to credit for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:12 IST

US-China trade war impacting air freight demand: IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 5 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Thursday released data for global air freight markets showing that demand measured in freight tonne-kilometres (FTKs) contracted by 3.2 per cent in July compared to the same period in 2018.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:47 IST

Equisoft announces the rebranding of all its products under a...

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): A few months ahead of celebrating its 25th anniversary, global financial technology provider Equisoft has announced the rebranding of its product offerings tailored to the life insurance and wealth management industries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:28 IST

Give your home a makeover with Bajaj Finserv personal loan for...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] September 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The festival season in India is well on its way with firecrackers lighting up the sky and drums punctuating the celebrations. To get into the spirit, you can give your home a cheerful update and make it ready it for the festivities t

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:27 IST

Novelis reaffirms commitment to acquisition of Aleris Corp...

Atlanta (Georgia) [USA], Sept 5 (ANI): Novelis Inc, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla-led Hindalco Industries, has reaffirmed its commitment to close the proposed 2.6 billion dollar acquisition of Aleris Corporation, notwithstanding the US Department of Justice (DOJ) lawsuit to block the transaction.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:37 IST

KONE India launches intelligent and IoT connected elevators and...

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Further strengthening its position as an innovation leader in the industry, KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has launched its newest innovation, KONE CareTM 24x7 Connected Services.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:42 IST

FPI flows to remain under pressure despite surcharge rollback: Ind-Ra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) expects headwinds to foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows into India to continue over the near-to-medium term despite the accommodative global monetary policy stance and the government's efforts to alleviate uncertaint

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:56 IST

Wipro bags 7-year contract from ICICI Bank for digital services

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): IT consulting and business process services company Wipro has secured a strategic seven-year engagement valued at 300 million dollars (about Rs 2,165 crore) from private lender ICICI Bank to provide a comprehensive suite of services.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:41 IST

Nissan appoints new managing director in India amid challenging times

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Auto major Nissan on Thursday announced the appointment of Rakesh Srivastava as the new Managing Director for India operations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:20 IST

Equity indices in green on positive global cues, metal stocks shine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive territory during early hours on Thursday tracking positive developments on the global horizon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:54 IST

Kohler unveils an enthralling, digital first India inspired...

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kohler, the global lifestyle brand, introduces a new range of colours that encapsulate the vibrancy and grandeur of India's diversity. As part of its campaign, Colours by Kohler: The India Palette, the brand marked its foray with a digital-first, three-pa

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:54 IST

Top 5 features of OPPO Reno2 Z that make it a great buy

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): The latest smartphone series, Reno2, from the house of global brand OPPO has been received in India with thunderous applause. The new series has received accolades from all quarters, owing to its superb camera innovation, path-breaking design, power-pa

Read More
iocl