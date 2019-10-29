Tata Motors closed over 16 pc higher on Tuesday at Rs 172.15 per share
Tata Motors closed over 16 pc higher on Tuesday at Rs 172.15 per share

Sensex gallops 582 points ahead as Samvat 2076 unfolds, auto and metal stocks shine

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:27 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Equity barometers closed nearly 1.5 per cent higher on Tuesday as full-day trading in the traditional Hindu accounting year Vikram Samvat 2076 began on a positive note after an extended weekend on account of Diwali.
The spurt followed positive global sentiment on hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and progress in the on-going US-China trade talks. Besides, some reports suggested that the government is planning a series of tax alignments for equities in coming weeks in a bid to further boost investor sentiment.
The BSE S&P Sensex closed 582 points or 1.48 per cent higher at 39,832 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 160 points to 11,787. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto up by 4.3 per cent, metal by 3.9 per cent, IT by 1.5 per cent and pharma by 1 per cent.
Among stocks, Tata Motors jumped by 16.5 per cent to wind up at Rs 172.15 per share after settling over 16 per cent higher during the one-hour Muhurat trading session on Sunday. In its Q2 results, the auto major reported improvement in the operational performance at Jaguar Land Rover, its Britain-based luxury vehicle arm.
Other automakers also moved up with Maruti Suzuki India gaining by 4.4 per cent and Eicher Motors by 3.7 per cent. Metal stocks too showed handsome gains with JSW Steel edging higher by 6.7 per cent, Tata Steel by 6.4 per cent and Vedanta by 3.6 per cent.
But telecom stocks floundered with Bharti Infratel slipping by over 9 per cent, Vodafone Idea by 8.1 per cent and Bharti Airtel by 3.3 per cent. Their downward slide continued after the Supreme Court last week rejected the operators' definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR).
The judgement will negatively impact incumbent cash-strapped operators by over Rs 92,000 crore.
Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed amid hopes of progress in US-China trade talks. Besides, investors hoped for an interest-rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later this week.
Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.47 per cent while South Korea's Kospi also added gains of 0.1 per cent. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:34 IST

Thatware LLP plans major global expansion as AI-based digital...

New Delhi [India] Oct 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading Indian digital marketing services provider Thatware LLP, the pioneer in adopting an Artificial Intelligence-based approach to the field, is set for major global expansion, with plans to establish bases in a series of American, English and Aus

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 15:27 IST

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd was conferred with the National CSR Award 2018 for excellence in corporate social responsibility by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 15:21 IST

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd was conferred with the National CSR Award 2018 for excellence in corporate social responsibility by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:47 IST

Developing Asia needs to invest more than 5 pc of GDP over next...

Manila [Philippines], Oct 29 (ANI): Developing Asian countries need to invest more than five per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP) over the next decade to be able to meet the infrastructure needs of their fast-growing economies, according to a newly-launched book co-published by the Asian Dev

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:17 IST

SFIO may probe allegations of fund diversions by DHFL: sources

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is likely to recommend a probe by Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into allegations of siphoning funds by the beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to a host of promoter-led entities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:32 IST

UC Browser signs a strategic partnership with Housefull 4 for promotions

New Delhi [India] Oct 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): UC Browser, World's Number 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, signed a strategic partnership with the recently-released Indian reincarnation comedy movie Housefull 4 for promotions.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:12 IST

Bharti Airtel defers Q2 result till Nov 14, stock drops by 4.5 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Tuesday deferred its second quarter (July to September) result till November 14 as it seeks clarity on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) matter arising out of a recent judgement by the Supreme Court.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:06 IST

Sensex jumps by 433 points, Tata Motors gains by 13 pc while...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): After a subdued beginning, equity benchmark indices witnessed strong gains around noon on Tuesday following positive global sentiment on hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:47 IST

Adani partners with US-based Digital Realty to build data centre...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): In a strategic move to accelerate its foray into the data centre domain, the 13 billion dollar Adani Group on Tuesday announced partnership with San Francisco-based Digital Realty, the world's leading global provider of data centre, co-location and inter-conn

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:46 IST

Keiretsu Global Forum appoints Gaurav Malhotra managing partner...

New Delhi [India] Oct 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Keiretsu Forum, a global network of accredited angel investors, has appointed Gaurav Malhotra as head of its newly-formed healthcare committee. The committee curates investors, corporates, start-ups, universities and healthcare professionals on a sing

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:58 IST

Equity indices in the green, Tata Motors jumps by 14 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone during early hours on Tuesday after an extended weekend on account of Diwali, tracking a spurt in Asian scrips amid hopes of progress in US-China trade talks.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:53 IST

BSE-Ebix get IRDAI approval to sell life and non-life insurance products

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Asia's oldest exchange BSE and its joint venture partner Ebix, the global leader in insurance exchanges, have received in-principle approval for a certificate of registration to act as a direct insurance broker under the IRDAI (Insurers Brokers) Regulations

Read More
iocl