Vodafone Idea closed 34.68 pc higher on Tuesday at Rs 6.02 per share
Vodafone Idea closed 34.68 pc higher on Tuesday at Rs 6.02 per share

Sensex jumps 186 points, PSU banks and telecom stocks gain

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:19 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended higher on Tuesday due to buying in the PSU bank, telecom and energy stocks.
The BSE S&P Sensex closed 186 points higher at 40,470 while the Nifty 50 edged up by 56 points to 11,940. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 3.88 per cent. Nifty auto, FMCG and metal were in the negative zone.
Shares of telecom major Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel surged ahead after both companies said they will increase mobile tariffs from December to arrest revenue fall. The development came amid reports that the government will step in to help the cash-strapped sector.
Vodafone Idea closed 34.68 per cent higher at Rs 6.02 per share while Bharti Airtel gained by 8.66 per cent at Rs 444.65 per scrip and Bharti Infratel by 10.96 per cent at Rs 251.65.
Reports said oil-telecom-to-retail major Reliance Industries became the first company among listed entities on exchanges to hit a market capitalisation of Rs 9.5 lakh crore. The stock rallied 3.59 per cent intraday and crossed Rs 1,500 mark for the first time to close at Rs 1,511.55 per share.
The other prominent gainers were Axis Bank, Power Grid Corporation, Cipla, Grasim and State Bank of India.
However, Yes Bank dropped by 2.5 per cent to Rs 64.20 per share after Morgan Credits, Rana Kapoor and Yes Capital reportedly sold the remaining 0.8 per cent stake in the company. Mahindra & Mahindra, Zee Entertainment, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Steel too were in the negative terrain.
Meanwhile, Asian share markets were mixed as traders awaited clearer outcomes on the US-China trade negotiations. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 1.55 per cent while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.53 per cent and South Korea's Kospi dropped by 0.34 per cent.
(ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:14 IST

Introducing social-emotional ethical learning in India by his...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): International psychologist and science reporter for The New York Times, Daniel Goleman has been credited with giving preeminence to the phenomenon of Emotional Intelligence, also known as EQ, through his book with the same title.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:01 IST

SRAM & MRAM group signs historic agreement with Himachal Pradesh...

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], Nov 19 (ANI): UK-based global conglomerate SRAM & MRAM Group signed a historic association with Himachal Pradesh government to set up an EV bus manufacturing unit. SRAM & MRAM Group, a billion dollar conglomerate in association with CSEPEL Holding Nyrt, Hungary, will become

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:44 IST

5th Dham: Sanatana Dharma takes giant strides

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The first anniversary of the stone laying ceremony of the 5th Dham at Siem Reap, Cambodia, will be held from November 29 to December 3. It will be one of the biggest cultural events in Asia as a large congregation of saints, rishis, gurus, politicians, bureauc

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:28 IST

Ind-Ra revises SAIL outlook to negative from stable

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): State-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) said on Tuesday that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised its outlook to negative from stable while affirming its long-term issuer rating at IND AA minus.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:42 IST

Virgin Atlantic expands technology partnership with TCS

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said that it has expanded partnership with Virgin Atlantic, one of Britain's leading airlines.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:09 IST

Last few days left: Calling out aspirants for SNAP 2019 registration

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/Digpu): Symbiosis International (Deemed University) announced the last date for the registration of Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (popularly known as SNAP), which would be on 23rd November 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:40 IST

Harness the power of Bajaj Finserv business loan for doctors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As a self-employed doctor in India, running your own clinic is extremely rewarding, but also requires you to multitask.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:38 IST

New RBI nominee on the board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Troubled private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) said on Tuesday that Sundaram Shankar, General Manager at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Hyderabad regional office, has been appointed as additional director on the board for a period of two years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:36 IST

No slowdown blues for blue-collar workers in Bengaluru: OLX People

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): As white-collar professionals witness nation-wide job losses amidst a grave economic slowdown in India, hiring among blue-collar workers continues to rise, according to OLX People, an end to end recruitment marketplace in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:24 IST

Airfares to Australia that will bowl you over

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tourism Australia today announced the launch of its 'Virtual Travel Fair', a bi-yearly travel sale that gives Indian travellers an opportunity to grab attractive deals on holidays to Australia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:22 IST

RP tech India brings Plantronics True Wireless earbuds BackBeat...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): RP tech India, sole value-added distributor of Plantronics ("Poly" - formerly Plantronics and Polycom) in the country, has announced the availability of Plantronics BackBeat PRO 5100.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:14 IST

Auto registrations rose by 4 pc in October due to festive buying: FADA

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Vehicle registrations across the country increased by nearly 4 per cent in October year-on-year due to buying in the festive season, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl