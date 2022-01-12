Sensex jumps 533 points; Nifty closes above 18,200 led by RIL, Airtel

Mumbai [India], January 12 (ANI): The Indian equities markets witnessed a strong rally for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday with benchmark Sensex surging 533 points led by strong buying support in Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank.

The 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at 61,150.04 points, which is 533.15 points or 0.88 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 60,616.89 points.

Earlier the Sensex opened on a firm note at 61,014.37 points and surged to a high of 61,218.19 points in the intra-day. The Sensex touched a low of 60,850.93 points in the intra-day.

The Sensex has recorded significant gain for the fourth consecutive session.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed at 18,212.35 points, which is 156.60 points or 0.87 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 18,055.75 points.



The Nifty opened in the positive at 18,170.40 points and touched a high of 18,227.95 points and low of 18,128.80 points in the intra-day.

There was a strong rally in Reliance Industries. The share surged 2.68 per cent to Rs 2520.60.

Mahindra & Mahindra surged 4.68 per cent to Rs 880.75. Bharti Airtel soared 3.76 per cent to Rs 730.05.

IndusInd Bank 2.58 per cent higher at Rs 942; ICICI Bank 1.68 per cent higher at Rs 824.10; Tata Steel 1.51 per cent higher at Rs 1147.20; Bajaj Finance 1.43 per cent higher at Rs 7778.50 and NTPC 1.17 per cent higher at Rs 133.85 were among the major Sensex gainers.

Only six of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex closed in the red. TCS slumped 1.50 per cent ahead of the announcement of its third quarter financial numbers.

Titan 1.46 per cent down at Rs 2612.50; HDFC Bank 0.58 per cent lower at Rs 1556.55; Tech Mahindra 0.55 per cent down at Rs 1728.85; Wipro 0.40 per cent down at Rs 691.35 and Nestle India 0.23 per cent down at Rs 19730 were the Sensex losers. (ANI)

